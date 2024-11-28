Funding news

Althion raises Rs 3.6 Cr in pre-Series A funding round

Water-tech company Althion has raised Rs 3.6 crore in a pre-Series A funding round from IAN group-powered BioAngels.

The round also witnessed participation from investors Arun Seth, Om Manchanda, KNK Venkatraman, and Shubham Rastogi.

Through this infusion, Althion will oversee the production of 40 units of its cutting-edge tabletop laboratory water purification system and advance its research and development on products and solutions designed to improve kidney dialysis efficiency and sustainability.

The company also intends to build a larger facility to expand its operations.

Homversity raises $1M in pre-Series A round

Student Housing network Homversity has raised $1 million in a pre-Series A round from Shuru-Up, IPV (Inflection Point Ventures), Value Angels, Vinners Group, TAS, Pro-Growth Ventures, Growth 91, and other marquee investors.

The company primarily plans to use the funds for establishing a premium scalable student housing operator model. It also plans to use the strategic infusion for growth initiatives, enhance the platform's reach and improve its offerings.

Founded in 2019, by Saurav Kuman Sinha, Homversity connects students with secure and convenient accommodation options. It also organises major verticals of the industry like quality of stay, good food, and a secure ecosystem for students.

Other news

Allianz Partners appoints Michael Buttstedt as Chief Financial Officer

Insurance and assistance services provider Allianz Partners has appointed Michael Buttstedt as finance chief and board member from September 1, 2024.

Michael replaces Damien Ladous, who has taken on the role of Head of Group Performance

Steering, the strategic and financial steering unit of Allianz Group.

