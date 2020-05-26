[Funding alert] Logistics startup Blowhorn raises venture debt from Trifecta Capital

Blowhorn, Bengaluru-based intra-city asset-light logistics startup, has raised undisclosed venture debt funding from Trifecta Capital. According to the startup, it will use this fund to achieve full P&L profitability by the end of FY20.





Blowhorn aims to create an asset-light, full-stack logistics marketplace. The startup said the funding is a testimony to its continued focus on innovation, capital efficiency, and best-in-class customer experience.





Mithun Srivatsa, Co-founder and CEO of Blowhorn





Prior to this funding, Blowhorn had raised $8.8 million from Chiratae Ventures, Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, Draper Associates, and Unitus Ventures amongst others.





On the funding into Blowhorn, Rahul Khanna, Managing Partner - Trifecta Capital, “Blowhorn is building a fast-growing business in a space that is seeing even greater interest in times of COVID19. Given its focus on intra-city logistics and depth of fulfilment capabilities, the company is able to support a wide spectrum of customers in these challenging times.”





Further, Rahul said, “Having tracked this space for some time, we believe that Blowhorn’s technology leadership combined with a capital-efficient model will enable it to scale into a profitable, highly defensible national player in full-stack logistics.”





Founded in 2014, Blowhorn currently operates in major cities in India with around 40,000 drivers on board. The company connects customers with intracity transportation to handle loads from one gram to one tonne. Additionally, it provides fulfilment services and full API integrated delivery services.





Mithun Srivatsa, CEO of Blowhorn, said, “We are thrilled to have Trifecta Capital invest in Blowhorn. Trifecta Capital is an extremely selective capital allocator.”





The logistics startup space in India has seen some leading players like Delivery, Rivigo, and Blackbuck, amongst others and these companies are leveraging technology to bring that differentiation to the marketplace.





The advent of coronavirus pandemic has allowed these logistics startups to reimagine their business model, which is likely to bring the much needed changes in the whole supply chain infrastructure.