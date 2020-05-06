Swiggy has announced that it will be setting up a new engineering team in Chennai. The 10-member team is focused on operating as a startup within Swiggy, with clear ownership over the roadmap and a mandate to innovate. The goal is to leverage AI and build long-term capabilities and scalable systems that will focus on enhancing 'aspects' of the business as well as customer experience.





Based out of Swiggy's Chennai office, the team is looking to hire Senior Software Development Engineers and Machine Learning Engineers for this Location Intelligence team.





A press statement quoted, "The multi-functional team will be led by Pradnya Karbhari, who has joined Swiggy as a Distinguished Engineer and Vice President, Engineering. She is a startup entrepreneur, and a former Google Staff engineer, with a PhD from Georgia Tech."





Founders of Swiggy (L-R - Nandan Reddy, Rahul Jaimini and Sriharsha Majety)





The team will comprise specialists in AI, engineering, data science, and QA, who will be working in the domains of location intelligence by building AI and big data systems that will process several billion location pins generated through the orders fulfilled by Swiggy.





"These models will provide predictive business insights, help with anomaly detection, correction of missing/ incorrect location data and address normalisation, which will directly improve the location guidance that delivery executives receive onground," said the press statement.





It has partnered with close to 160,000 restaurant partners and stores across 520 cities. It has also launched InstaChef, for quick meals, along with recipes and videos. A new segment on the platform, InstaChef lists the ingredients needed to make a quick meal, mentions time taken to make the meal, and even has the option of the user shopping for the ingredients on the platform.





Food delivery as a service has seen a 10-20 percent drop from the second week of March, according to a RedSeer report. This is primarily because restaurants, main points of social gathering, have been shut. However, food delivery is not being considered as an essential service, with some states like Telangana banning platforms altogether. But the platform's Swiggy Stores is operational in over 125 cities as of now.