The story of Anshul Bhagi, a techie who started coding at 13

Meet Anshul Bhagi, Founder of edtech startup Camp K12, who impressed top Ivy League colleges with his portfolio when he was just 17 years old.

By Team YS
17th Jun 2020
The techie who started coding at 13

Anshul Baghi

Meet Anshul Bhagi, Founder of edtech startup Camp K12, who impressed top Ivy League colleges with his portfolio when he was just 17 years old.


SigTuple will persevere on after co-founders exit

SigTuple

(From left) Apurv Anand, Rohit Kumar Pandey, and Tathagato Rai Dastidar

The new CEO of SigTuple talks about the unprecedented move of two co-founders quitting after five long years and the journey ahead.


Changing the crypto game in India

Sathvik Vishwanath - Unocoin

Second from left - Sathvik Vishwanath

Sathvik Vishwanath set up Unocoin in 2013 when crypto-assets were just starting to create a buzz. Today it has over 13 lakh customers.


Building a fossilised accessories line 

Amrita Giriraj

Amrita Giriraj, founder of Alankaara

Founded by Amrita Giriraj, Alankaara taps into the craftsmanship of women in Kanyakumari, helping them create fossilised jewellery and accessories to earn a living.


Shikhar Dhawan invests in SARVA

Sarva

Shikhar Dhawan and Sarvesh Shashi

The wellness startup SARVA so far has raised over $8 million in funding from prominent names, including Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez.


How Muthoot Finance funds MSME loans

muthoot finance

George Alexander Muthoot, MD, Muthoot Finance

Muthoot Finance, the world's largest gold financing company, has Rs 40,000 crore worth Assets Under Management (AUM) for gold loans, as per Q3 FY2020.


Keeping fit in the times of COVID-19

Covid Fit Club

COVID Fit Club is an online fitness initiative that enables kids to stay healthy by offering weight training, cardio workouts, and dance sessions.


Changing how SMEs connect with banks

Hylo

Hylobiz founders

In an industry dominated by Microsoft, Oracle, Infosys, and SAP, this startup is reaching for $3 million in revenue in its first year of business by working with SMEs.


