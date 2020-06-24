What bus travel will look like in a post-COVID-19 world
redBus CEO Prakash Sangam says that there will be a significant difference in the way we look at bus travel in a post-COVID-19 world.
How long will SMBs take to recover from COVID-19?
Dr Arun Singh, Chief Economist at Dun & Bradstreet India, discusses some pain points of MSMEs and steps that can be taken to ensure their speedy recovery.
Sridhar Vembu dabbles with village offices for Zoho
Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Zoho is experimenting with 10 village offices in Tamil Nadu where its staff will be able to access its feeder offices.
Meet Neeraj Jhanji, who built Facebook's first feed
Here’s an account of Neeraj Jhanji’s journey where he talks about his claim to fame – ImaHima, and about the importance of filing for patents early.
This initiative is serving meals to migrant workers
KhaanaChahiye.com has distributed more than 37 lakh meals to the hungry during the lockdown, along with providing dry rations and arranging transportation facilities.
Using data to check on employees' health
Delhi-based Rajeev Arora and Manu Grover have decided to use a data-led approach to help organisations monitor their employee health during the COVID-19 crisis.
