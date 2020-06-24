What bus travel will look like in a post-COVID-19 world

In a conversation with YourStory, redBus CEO Prakash Sangam says that there will be a significant difference in the way we look at bus travel in a post-COVID-19 world.









Dr Arun Singh, Chief Economist at Dun & Bradstreet India, discusses some pain points of MSMEs and steps that can be taken to ensure their speedy recovery.





Sridhar Vembu is now dedicated himself to reviving Indian villages by taking Zoho's software engineers back to their home towns. From these villages the engineers will collaborate with their global teams to build world class software.





Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Zoho is experimenting with 10 village offices in Tamil Nadu where its staff will be able to access its feeder offices.





Neeraj Jhanji





Here’s an account of Neeraj Jhanji’s journey where he talks about his claim to fame – ImaHima, and about the importance of filing for patents early.





Distribution of food around Mumbai.





KhaanaChahiye.com has distributed more than 37 lakh meals to the hungry during the lockdown, along with providing dry rations and arranging transportation facilities.





Rajiv Arora and Manu Grover





Delhi-based Rajeev Arora and Manu Grover have decided to use a data-led approach to help organisations monitor their employee health during the COVID-19 crisis.





