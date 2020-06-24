What bus travel will look like in a post-COVID-19 world

redBus CEO Prakash Sangam says that there will be a significant difference in the way we look at bus travel in a post-COVID-19 world.

By Team YS
24th Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bus travel in a post-COVID-19 world

redbus

In a conversation with YourStory, redBus CEO Prakash Sangam says that there will be a significant difference in the way we look at bus travel in a post-COVID-19 world.


How long will SMBs take to recover from COVID-19?

Dr. Arun Singh


Dr Arun Singh, Chief Economist at Dun & Bradstreet India, discusses some pain points of MSMEs and steps that can be taken to ensure their speedy recovery.


Sridhar Vembu dabbles with village offices for Zoho

Zoho

Sridhar Vembu is now dedicated himself to reviving Indian villages by taking Zoho's software engineers back to their home towns. From these villages the engineers will collaborate with their global teams to build world class software.


Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Zoho is experimenting with 10 village offices in Tamil Nadu where its staff will be able to access its feeder offices.


Meet Neeraj Jhanji, who built Facebook's first feed

Techie Tuesday - Neeraj Jhanji

Neeraj Jhanji


Here’s an account of Neeraj Jhanji’s journey where he talks about his claim to fame – ImaHima, and about the importance of filing for patents early.


This initiative is serving meals to migrant workers

KhaanaChahiye

Distribution of food around Mumbai.


KhaanaChahiye.com has distributed more than 37 lakh meals to the hungry during the lockdown, along with providing dry rations and arranging transportation facilities.


Using data to check on employees' health

San8ize

Rajiv Arora and Manu Grover


Delhi-based Rajeev Arora and Manu Grover have decided to use a data-led approach to help organisations monitor their employee health during the COVID-19 crisis.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

The Zoho Experiment: Sridhar Vembu dabbles with village offices as employees move home

Vishal Krishna

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

The right growth metrics and learning to say ‘no’ is helping Rapidor make headway in the SME market in India

Sindhu MV

Ever wondered how the elite find their perfect match? Meet Anuradha Gupta, founder of Vows for Eternity

Team YS
Daily Capsule
What bus travel will look like in a post-COVID-19 world
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Stay on top of this year’s changing app marketing trends with App trends 2020

Team YS

Why knowledge sharing is even more important in the COVID-19 era: insights from CII’s Global Knowledge Virtual Summit

Madanmohan Rao

[Product Roadmap] How ‘Flipkart mafia’ started Groww to make investment simpler through customisation and tech

Sindhu Kashyaap

This MeitY-backed deeptech startup uses IoT sensors to monitor farms and improve crops

Sohini Mitter

In dire straits: India's medical tourism companies find no business amid COVID-19

Debolina Biswas

[Startup Bharat] How Uttarakhand is rising to make a mark in the Indian startup ecosystem

Rashi Varshney

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Jul 03 2020

The HerKey Conclave 2020

Online