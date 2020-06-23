MSME Week: How long will SMBs take to recover from the COVID-19 crisis?

Dr Arun Singh, Chief Economist at Dun & Bradstreet India, discusses some pain points of MSMEs and steps that can be taken to ensure their speedy recovery.

By Bhavya Kaushal
23rd Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Dr. Arun Singh
Also Read

These businesses found growth opportunities during COVID-19 pandemic, and innovated

There are about 70 million MSMEs which employ one in 10 people. And they comprise more than 95 percent of all businesses. They collectively employ 110 million people. 


The COVID-19 crisis has crippled the MSME sector, which contributes 30 percent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Till February 2020, India was making plans to reach the goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2024-25. Moreover, MSMEs were seen as an important catalyst to help India achieve this grand and illustrious target. 


The pandemic, which led to a nationwide lockdown in the middle of March and went on till the middle of May, tossed the financial health of the economy. 


How long will SMBs take to recover from COVID-19 crisis is a big question. 


To bring these SMBs into the spotlight, discuss their revival and make their voices heard, YourStory is celebrating the MSME Week from June 20 to June 27. During this virtual, week-long celebration, YourStory will be showcasing stories of some of India’s most loved, home-grown businesses. 


Powered by CIBIL, India’s first credit information company, the Day 2 of the MSME Week saw Dr Arun Singh, Chief Economist at Dun & Bradstreet India, discuss the pain points of MSMEs and what steps can be taken to ensure the speedy recovery of the Indian SMBs in a virtual one-on-one interaction. 


Some steps that can ensure the revival of Indian SMBs, according to him are:


  • Embracing technology and digitisation.


  • Changing mindset and focussing on business innovation.


  • Monitoring labour productivity on a daily basis.


  • Thinking of strategies that can revive revenues of the business within a short span of time. Launching an ecommerce vertical is a good example.


  • Businesses need to become more agile and come up with a crisis management strategy.


  • Focussing on three factors -- managing short-term disruption, catering to medium-term needs, and planning for long-term changes.


  • Building a resilient and local supply chain.


  • Digitising supply chain completely.


  • Divesting unprofitable verticals of the business.


  • Sticking to core and focussing on strengthening it.


Watch the full interview below: 

(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

He began by cleaning utensils in a canteen, now clocks annual turnover of Rs 75 Cr with food chain Shiv Sagar

Bhavya Kaushal

From a textile store to building a Rs 10,000 Cr jewellery brand: the journey of Kalyan Jewellers

Palak Agarwal

20 profit-making small businesses you can start with as low as Rs 20,000

Palak Agarwal

How a spice trader built a Rs 27,000 Cr jewellery brand: the untold story of Malabar Gold

Palak Agarwal
Daily Capsule
What bus travel will look like in a post-COVID-19 world
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

MSME Week: How India can leverage its export of steel to boost economy

Palak Agarwal

With 65 pc global market share, this Rs 1,000 Cr chemicals manufacturing company is India’s alternative to Chinese imports

Rishabh Mansur

10 small business ideas that require low investment to succeed during COVID-19

Palak Agarwal

Shaadi.com sees over 1 lakh members use video calling service to connect with potential matches

Press Trust of India

These businesses found growth opportunities during COVID-19 pandemic, and innovated

Bhavya Kaushal

MSME Week: Tips and tricks on how to sell on ecommerce in times of COVID-19

Rishabh Mansur

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Jul 03 2020

The HerKey Conclave 2020

Online