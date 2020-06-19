Coronavirus updates for June 19

For the first time, India added more than 13,000 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 count to more than 384,000, with 12,667 deaths reported, according to Worldometer. While Maharashtra and Delhi recorded the biggest jump in cases, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu also reported a rise in new infections.





Karnataka Chief Minister's office was shut for sanitation after an employee tested positive. Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain, who had tested positive for COVID-19, was put on oxygen support.





The economic fallout of the coronavirus-induced lockdown is hitting the country hard. Air India is giving its permanent employees, except pilots and cabin crew, an option of shorter work week at 60 percent pay. Global property consultant Cushman & Wakefield projected that office rentals might drop up to 10 percent due to low demand. Citing a sharp deterioration of the country's growth and fiscal metrics, Fitch Ratings trimmed its outlook for India from 'stable' to 'negative'. Meanwhile, NITI Aayog formed a committee to drive public and private partnership to provide job opportunities.





Across the world, the number of COVID-19 infections reached 8.6 million. A study conducted on the waste water collected in Italian cities last year found out genetic traces of SARS-CoV-2 virus, signalling that the virus was already present in large cities before 2020. A study published in 'Nature' magazine revealed that antibodies developed in patients who recovered from COVID-19 lasted between two and three months.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





Pivot and Persist: How the Kerala startup ecosystem innovated to survive COVID-19





As India faces a massive economic downturn fuelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, Kerala’s startup ecosystem is showing the way by innovating and pivoting to survive and revive.





This Chennai-based startup is helping the elderly live an independent life amid coronavirus





Alserv was founded in January 2020 to provide assisted-living services to the elderly who are living away from their families. The startup aims to help senior citizens be independent and live comfortably.





3 angel investors reveal why COVID-19 is a huge opportunity for Indian startups





Angel investors Aprameya Radhakrishna, Rohit M A, and Venk Krishnan speak to YourStory on startups that interest them, how the COVID-19 pandemic is a huge opportunity, and why Indian companies need to keep IP within the country.





Coronavirus: Lady cop in Ranchi rushes home to bring milk for an infant on a Shramik train





ASI Sushila Badaik learned that a four-month-old baby on a Shramik train needed milk. She immediately rushed home to bring back a bottle of milk for the baby.





Financial measures, along with speedier implementation of reforms key for economic revival





The coronavirus crisis has crippled the Indian economy, and experts have said things could take up to a year to return to normal. Still, if the government steps in to quickly implement the reforms it has announced thus far, India could come out of the slump earlier – and stronger – than expected.





Can Content Writers Be the Covid-19 Antidote for Small Businesses?





With the universal adoption of remote working (aka teleworking) among businesses, and the increased online leisure (shopping, streaming, news, gaming and more) among the general populace, content marketing can safely be termed as the most powerful and relevant instrument in tackling the economic adversities induced by COVID-19.





Adapt Now! 5 Digital Marketing Techniques To Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic





PM to launch Rs 50,000 Cr job guarantee scheme for migrant workers





The 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan' will primarily focus on six states to where maximum migrant workers have returned.