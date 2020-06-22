Coronavirus updates for June 22

India's coronavirus case count has now risen to 430,000 with more than 13,700 deaths reported, according to Worldometer. With more than 9,400 patients cured in the last 24 hours, India's recovery rate now stands at 55 percent, according to the Health Ministry.









With the rising number of cases, many states are now reimposing lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. Karnataka directed authorities to impose strict lockdown in areas with emergent clusters. There is now a complete lockdown in the jurisdiction of Madurai Corporation. Mizoram has extended the state lockdown till the end of this month. Assam, meanwhile, has closed the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati for devotees for three days.





As the global number of coronavirus cases surged past nine million, many countries are reintroducing lockdown measures. Portugal plans to tighten restrictions around its capital Lisbon due to new coronavirus clusters. This comes as the World Health Organisation reported record single-day increase of 183,000 cases worldwide.





Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





How COVID-19 is set to speed up the adoption of automation technologies





In the COVID-19 environment, where contactless interaction is the top priority, automation technologies have found faster adoption than ever.





Pivot and Persist: This cleaning service startup now disinfects homes and offices





Bengaluru-based cleaning service startup Clean Fanatic uses CF 90 Shield, a retentive anti-microbial coating, to keep surfaces free from bacteria and viruses for up to 90 days.





Pivot and Persist: This filmmaker-turned-entrepreneur is eyeing a turnover of Rs 1 Cr after breaking into the wellness industry





The pandemic has forced consumers to become more health and hygiene-conscious, and in a bid to take advantage of that, as well as provide social service, 26-year-old Devir Singh Bhandari is dipping a toe in the wellness industry.





Rapido Store launched by bike startup for business deliveries amidst COVID-19





Rapido Store, launched in Bengaluru and Vijayawada, is aimed at offline and online businesses to deliver products to customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.





These businesses found growth opportunities during COVID-19 pandemic, and innovated





SMBtory enlists five small, medium and large businesses that are changing their course and innovating to combat the impact of coronavirus in India.





MSME Week: Tips and tricks on how to sell on ecommerce in times of COVID-19





During MSME Week, The Beauty Co. founder Suraj Vazirani explained how one can take their first steps into the world of ecommerce, and start his/her own private label.





Survive, revive, thrive – 35 quotes from India’s COVID-19 battle





In this compilation, we present inspiring quotes from the week of June 15-21 that frame India’s phased emergence from the coronavirus lockdown.





Life after lockdown: 10 habits we will continue to follow all year round





From meal planning and preparation, to managing children’s online classes, and spending quality time with pets, these coronavirus lockdown habits are here to stay.





Fitness Expert Natasha Kanade’s Valuable Tips on Creating Work and Health Balance during the Lockdown





Natasha Kanade who is a pioneer in shaping the lives of the people states that having a healthy state of mind is of utmost importance in people’s lives.





What will the post-coronavirus workplace look like?





Offices may be opening up, but workplaces will never be the same again. Coronavirus has ensured that social distancing and PPE will be a part of our work days for some time to come.





How COVID-19 has impacted the travel sector and how the industry can mitigate the crisis





With COVID-19 hitting the travel sector the hardest, A-Scale examines how the sector can get back on its tracks once the crisis is over.