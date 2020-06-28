Coronavirus updates for June 28

While the global tally of coronavirus cases crossed 10 million, the number of cases in India reached 544,000 as the country recorded yet another spike in the number of cases — nearly 20,000 in the last 24 hours.









Keeping the rising number of cases in mind, Manipur has extended the lockdown till July 15. Punjab has postponed the exam of Exit classes for all universities till the middle of the month. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that the lockdown won't be lifted in the state post June 30, but additional relaxations will be given. Karnataka has waived off the requirement of three-day institutional quarantine for people returning from Delhi and Tamil Nadu, while the requirement of seven-day institutional quarantine for people coming from Maharashtra remains in place.





The global COVID-19 death toll has crossed half-a-million. Many countries are now opening up lockdown restrictions. South Korea will allow limited number of spectators at sports games. Sri Lanka lifted its nationwide lockdown after a selective curfew was imposed a month ago. Many places in Europe, such as Madrid and Scotland, are now recording zero coronavirus deaths.





Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





ShakeDeal, a startup that supplies office and industrial products to other businesses, grew its health and safety portfolio by supplying nearly a million PPE kits, along with gloves, masks, and hand sanitisers.





YourStory organised the MSME Week to discuss the revival of the MSME sector, which has been severely hit in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.





Coronavirus has put the most of the world on a pause for a while. Our routines have changed, we miss going out, we starve for our favorite food, and there are just so many things we're missing right now. We can't do anything about it, but what we can do is find new things that bring us contentment.





Due to the COVID-19 pandemic most of the nations went out of control for medical supplies and went for complete lockdown. However, that left us with many new learning as well. Some changes might become permanent and might be useful too.