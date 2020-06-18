Cybersecurity startups in focus as COVID-19 makes businesses vulnerable

For Indian cybersecurity startups, COVID-19 presents a rare opportunity to cement their standing among larger rivals, as they address the growing demand.





Girish Mathrubootham of Freshworks dives deeper into the role of technology and SaaS in navigating the “new normal”, and how happiness can be found in small things.





Myntra CEO Amar Nagaram

Myntra says its End of Reason Sale (EORS) will set benchmarks in terms of safety, bring new category of shoppers, and act as a confidence booster for brand partners.





Artivatic co-founders Layak Singh (left) and Puneet Tandon

Bengaluru-based insurtech startup Artivatic helps legacy insurance companies segment and profile customers with smart AI and human brain-like systems.





Karan Bose, Founder, Hula Global

Hula Global pivoted from garment manufacturing to produce PPE kits, and is now working with Bahrain Government, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Brazil, and Italy.





The Observe AI team

Take a closer look at Bengaluru-based Observe.AI, a voice AI platform that provides call centre agents with real-time feedback on customer sentiment.





The core team of Starthub Nation

Founded in 2014, Starthub Nation is a coworking startup that works out of Mohali, Chandigarh, and Ludhiana, and caters to over 100 member companies.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!