Cybersecurity startups in focus as COVID-19 makes businesses vulnerable
For Indian cybersecurity startups, COVID-19 presents a rare opportunity to cement their standing among larger rivals, as they address the growing demand.
Girish Mathrubootham on finding happiness
Girish Mathrubootham of Freshworks dives deeper into the role of technology and SaaS in navigating the “new normal”, and how happiness can be found in small things.
Inside Myntra’s End of Reason Sale 2020
Myntra says its End of Reason Sale (EORS) will set benchmarks in terms of safety, bring new category of shoppers, and act as a confidence booster for brand partners.
Meet IAN-backed insurtech startup Artivatic
Bengaluru-based insurtech startup Artivatic helps legacy insurance companies segment and profile customers with smart AI and human brain-like systems.
From manufacturing garments to PPE kits
Hula Global pivoted from garment manufacturing to produce PPE kits, and is now working with Bahrain Government, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Brazil, and Italy.
This startup is revamping call centres
Take a closer look at Bengaluru-based Observe.AI, a voice AI platform that provides call centre agents with real-time feedback on customer sentiment.
Coworking startup Starthub Nation
Founded in 2014, Starthub Nation is a coworking startup that works out of Mohali, Chandigarh, and Ludhiana, and caters to over 100 member companies.
