Here's how Flipkart is using tech to blend offline shopping with online

Flipkart's Voice Assistant is tapping new customers by making the process of buying things online similar to buying things at a physical store.





Dhiway founders: (from left) Amar Tumballi, Pradeep KP, Satish Mohan and Sreevidya Satish

Bengaluru-based Dhiway allows enterprises to verify data of an individual faster and with a high degree of authenticity in an automated manner.





Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF) is investing $1.5 billion for a 2.32 percent stake in Jio Platforms.





Ganesh Rengaswamy, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Quona Capital

Ganesh Rengaswamy, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Quona Capital, discusses the growth of digital lending and neo-banking in India.





Nawal Bansal, Ayush Agarwal and Ashwin Agarwal, co-founders, Desi Laundry

Founded in 2019, Siliguri-based Desi Laundry is trying to provide solutions to the city's laundry services segment by using technology.





Gulshan Nagpal, Founder and MD, GUlshan homz

Gulshan Nagpal started his real estate business Gulshan Homz in Delhi in 1989 after successfully building a home for his family.





Backed by multiple celebrities, Mumbai-based yoga startup SARVA is engaging customers through live online programmes in the times of coronavirus.





Srujana Raghupatruni Patnaik, Founder of Cellerite Systems

Entrepreneur Srujana Raghupatruni Patnaik's startup Cellerite Systems, based in Telangana, supplies affordable portable chargers for electric vehicles.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!