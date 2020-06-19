Here's how Flipkart is using tech to blend offline shopping with online
Flipkart's Voice Assistant is tapping new customers by making the process of buying things online similar to buying things at a physical store.
Flipkart is using voice to change ecommerce
This startup is safeguarding digital transactions
Bengaluru-based Dhiway allows enterprises to verify data of an individual faster and with a high degree of authenticity in an automated manner.
Reliance sells $1.5B stake in Jio Platforms
Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF) is investing $1.5 billion for a 2.32 percent stake in Jio Platforms.
Quona Capital's co-founder on digital lending
Ganesh Rengaswamy, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Quona Capital, discusses the growth of digital lending and neo-banking in India.
Siliguri startup is simplifying online laundry
Founded in 2019, Siliguri-based Desi Laundry is trying to provide solutions to the city's laundry services segment by using technology.
From driving autos to building luxury housing
Gulshan Nagpal started his real estate business Gulshan Homz in Delhi in 1989 after successfully building a home for his family.
How Sarva is pivoting to survive amidst COVID-19
Backed by multiple celebrities, Mumbai-based yoga startup SARVA is engaging customers through live online programmes in the times of coronavirus.
This entrepreneur is bolstering India's EV story
Entrepreneur Srujana Raghupatruni Patnaik's startup Cellerite Systems, based in Telangana, supplies affordable portable chargers for electric vehicles.
