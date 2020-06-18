Reliance sells $1.5B stake in Jio Platforms to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund

Jio Platforms raised its 11th foreign investment in nine weeks. Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund is acquiring 2.32 percent stake in the internet business.

By Sohini Mitter
18th Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF) is investing $1.5 billion (Rs 11,367 crore) for a 2.32 percent stake in Jio Platforms.


This is the 11th foreign investment in Jio Platforms in nine weeks, following fund infusions from Facebook (the largest minority shareholder), Silver Lake Partners, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, additional investments from Silver Lake companies, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), TPG Capital, and L Catterton.


With the latest investment from PIF, Reliance Industries has divested nearly 25 percent of Jio Platforms as it looks to make it debt-free. The total foreign capital raised stands at about Rs 1,15,694 crore.


Jio

Image: Reliance Industries

Also Read

Inside Jio’s billion-dollar deals: Why investors are flocking to Mukesh Ambani's $65B internet biz


PIF’s investment comes at a similar valuation to the recent PE investments. At present, Jio Platforms has an equity valuation of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise valuation of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.


Reliance Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said,


“We at Reliance have enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for many decades. From oil economy, this relationship is now moving to strengthen India’s new oil (data-driven) economy... I welcome PIF as a valued partner in Jio Platforms and look forward to their sustained support and guidance as we take ambitious steps to accelerate India’s digital transformation."


Ambani Jio

Photo: YS Design

Also Read

How Mukesh Ambani bridged India’s digital divide with the revolutionary JioPhone


Foreign investors are making a beeline for Jio Platforms as it allows them to gain a strong foothold in one of the largest consumer markets in the world through a truly diversified ecosystem, which has a deep presence across offline and online channels.


“They know that Jio is not a digital opportunity alone. It is a hybrid or phygital opportunity, where RIL will marry its prowess in online and offline domains. All their services are now getting tied more closely under Jio,” Sanchit Vir Gogia, Founder and CEO of Greyhound Research, told YourStory in a prior interaction.


Founded in 1971, PIF is one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world with total estimated assets of nearly $400 billion. Its investments are diversified across sectors, geographies, and asset classes. It operates through six investment pools comprising local and global investments, and is aimed at the economic development and diversification of the Saudi economy.


In a media statement, His Excellency Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of PIF, said,


“We are delighted to be investing in an innovative business which is at the forefront of the transformation of the technology sector in India. We believe that the potential of the Indian digital economy is very exciting and that Jio Platforms provides us with an excellent opportunity to gain access to that growth. This investment will also enable us to generate significant long-term commercial returns for the benefit of Saudi Arabia’s economy and our country’s citizens."


The Jio-PIF transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals in India.

(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Paytm to move all its Delhi-NCR operations to Noida in its largest campus yet

Rashi Varshney

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

Indian intel agencies put 50+ Chinese apps, including TikTok, WeChat under the scanner

Sohini Mitter

These 8 popular Chinese apps can be found in almost every smartphone

Trisha Medhi
Daily Capsule
Cybersecurity startups in focus as COVID-19 makes businesses vulnerable
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

To innovate better, adopt the power of metaphors

Dr Pavan Soni

[Funding alert] Rainmatter invests Rs 3.5 Cr in fixed-income investment startup GoldenPi

Sujata Sangwan

[YS Learn] 11 things startups must remember in a post-COVID world

Sindhu Kashyaap

[YS Learn] What should startups solving for COVID-19 focus on during different stages of the pandemic?

Sindhu Kashyaap

Paytm to move all its Delhi-NCR operations to Noida in its largest campus yet

Rashi Varshney

Indian intel agencies put 50+ Chinese apps, including TikTok, WeChat under the scanner

Sohini Mitter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India