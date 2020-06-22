[Funding alert] Noida-based MergerDomo raises Rs 1.5 Cr to scale its business

MergerDomo, a Noida-based global online corporate deal sourcing and consulting marketplace, announced it has raised seed funding of Rs 50 lakh from seven individual investors since September 2019, and secured an angel funding of Rs 1 crore from Nadir Godrej, MD, Godrej Industries, in March 2020.





Hormazd Charna, Co-founder, MergerDomo, said,





“With these fund infusions, we are looking at strengthening our platform technology to be more robust and scalable to handle higher scale of transactions securely, increase both the mind power and manpower, and also extend our marketing campaigns to add more customers and service providers globally.”





Founded in 2018, MergerDomo connects corporates, SMEs, and startups with investment bankers, consultants, strategic, and financial investors, technology providers and contract manufacturers, keeping confidentiality at the heart of it. Recognised by Startup India as a technology innovation startup, MergerDomo is providing an online one stop shop for business deals preparation, sourcing counter parties and deal execution, thus offering a complete end-to-end solution.





MergerDomo claims to have a network of 80 investment bankers and consultants, 27 startups, and is aggressively adding corporates and financial investors such as large family offices, venture capital firms, and HNIs. The startup’s long-term vision is to help SMEs and startups not only in the metro’s, but also in Tier-II and III towns, to grow and scale their businesses by connecting them with the right counter parties - domestic and international - for fundraising, M&A, JV, technology assistance, and contract manufacturing.





Consulting services are also offered to corporates and startups in the field of strategy, business, operations, financial advisory, turnaround management, marketing, and digitisation, the startup said. The endeavour is to reduce the overall cost of these transactions by bringing in efficiency through their algorithm-based system, the company claims.





MergerDomo’s future plans are to have a presence in 15 countries around the world in the next three years. It already has its presence in the UK and Singapore.





“The platform’s idea is global, scalable, multi-product, and sectoral coverage, with both profitability and growth,” added Manoj Mishra, Co-founder, MergerDomo.