[Funding alert] Gaming startup Bombay Play raises $1.5M from Leo Capital

Gaming startup Bombay Play has raised $1.5 million in its Pre-Series A round. The investments came in from Leo Capital, along with angel investor and Co-founder of Livspace, Ramakant Sharma.





According to a statement issued by the startup, Bombay Play will be using the funds for hiring talent and geographically expanding its reach.





Oliver Jones and Abhas Saroha, Founders of Bombay Play





Dinesh Singh, Venture Partner, Leo Capital, said, “India has emerged as one of the top gaming hubs of the world within a matter of years. In a young country with half of the population below the age of 25, a company like Bombay Play has the potential to bring in fresh and exciting gaming content. We hope that this investment will help them in bettering their capabilities and collaborating with the best gaming talent around the world.”





Founded by Abhas Saroha and Oliver Jones, Bombay Play designs and creates online multiplayer games. Before Bombay Play, Abhas was leading engineering teams at Zynga, Moonfrog Labs and Makemytrip. Oliver, on the other hand, is the former co-founder of Moonfrog Labs and had directed games at Zynga and Glu mobile.





Its most popular games include Pokemon Tower Battle, Card Party and 29 Card Games. The startup soon plans to launch a Battle Royale Game, later this month.





Ramakant Sharma, Co-founder of Livspace, added, “Bringing friends and family together has become even more pertinent in the wake of the pandemic and lockdown. The content offered by Bombay Play shows us how games will evolve to become a more integrated part of our social lives. Bombay Play has proven itself to be one of the most innovative game-makers in India and I am extremely happy to be a part of their journey to becoming leaders in gaming globally.”





Venture Capital firm Leo Capital focusses on early-stage tech investments, and has built a portfolio of 19 companies since its launch in 2017.





It has so far invested in startups like diabetes management app BeatO, women’s community platform Sheroes, and edtech startup Edureka. Earlier this month, Leo Capital had invested in online road transport marketplace Vahak.