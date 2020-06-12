[Funding alert] Wipro Ventures invests in cybersecurity firm CloudKnox Security

Wipro Ventures - the corporate investment arm of Wipro - invested in CloudKnox through its recently announced $150 million Fund II, to strengthen the strategic partnership

By Press Trust of India
12th Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

IT major Wipro on Thursday said its investment arm has invested in cybersecurity firm CloudKnox Security.

The investment has been made by Wipro Ventures, but the amount invested has not been disclosed.


Besides, Wipro has tied up with the company to avail solutions that will enable enterprises to pro-actively protect and manage their hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure by continuously detecting and remediating over permissioned identities, Wipro said in a statement.
WIPRO Enterprises

Wipro Building (Image Credit:technologyforyou.org)

Also Read

Wipro to convert one of its Pune campuses to COVID-19 hospital


"Wipro Ventures - the corporate investment arm of Wipro - invested in CloudKnox through its recently announced $150 million Fund II, to strengthen the strategic partnership," it added.


Rapid adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure by enterprises is leading to an increase in the attack surface area, and as a result, exposing them to new cybersecurity vulnerabilities.


Wipro will offer access governance for hybrid cloud "as-a-service" offering, powered by CloudKnox, the statement said, adding that the company will leverage its cyber defence centres to deliver the service.


"While adoption of private and public cloud is increasing, existing security solutions are inadequate to manage identities and resources across such a hybrid environment," said Sheetal Mehta, Wipro Chief Information Security Officer and Senior Vice President (Cybersecurity and Risk Services).


"With this partnership, Wipro has a first-mover advantage, offering Identity Governance and secure Cloud Workloads for customers who are migrating and managing Hybrid Cloud infrastructures," Mehta said.


The investment expands Wipro's cloud security portfolio to meet growing demand from enterprises to protect their cloud infrastructure from identities with excessive high risk permissions, the statement said.


Managed by Biplab Adhya and Venu Pemmaraju, Wipro Ventures has so far invested in 16 early- to mid-stage startups including 11 in the US, four in Israel, and one in India. According to Wipro, more than 100 of its global customers have benefitted by deploying solutions from these portfolio companies.


It will continue to invest in early to mid-stage companies, building innovative enterprise software solutions across key areas including cybersecurity, application development, analytics, cloud infrastructure, test automation, and AI, the company said in a press release.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

(Edited by Megha Reddy)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding and Startup Course. Learn from India's top investors and entrepreneurs. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Final tests of some COVID-19 vaccines to start next month in the US, Brazil

Press Trust of India

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Anand Mahindra invests $1 million in Gurugram-based startup Hapramp

Bhavya Kaushal

[Startup Bharat] How these ex-Tata Group execs started a milk revolution in Jharkhand

Rashi Varshney
Daily Capsule
How Uniphore is getting businesses ready for a post-COVID-19 world
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Tech is the 'new normal' for companies post-COVID-19, says Anant Maheshwari of Microsoft India

Saheli Sen Gupta

Reliance Jio is offering free Amazon Prime subscriptions to JioFiber users; here's how to avail

Sohini Mitter

This startup aims to empower 1 million parents in guiding their children’s career choices

Team YS

Nazara Technologies buys Kae Capital stake worth Rs 14.6 Cr in Halaplay

Sujata Sangwan

Job loss most severe immediate impact of COVID-19: Survey

Press Trust of India

This bootstrapped startup built an ‘eBay for Bitcoins’ and is heating up India’s crypto market

Sohini Mitter

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India