Mapmygenome partners with Apollo Clinic to offer DNA-based health tests

Hyderabad-based personal genomics solutions company Mapmygenome on Friday announced the launch of DNA-based tests at all Apollo-owned clinics and 10 society clinics in a partnership.





Anand Wasker, COO, Apollo Clinic, said,





“Our partnership will enable us to improve the quality of life for our patients even before they face any issues.”





Anu Acharya, Founder and CEO of Mapmygenome





The tests, powered by Mapmygenome, include screening for health and wellness, and ancestry testing.





“This unique partnership comes at a crucial time when better prevention and personalised medicine is the need of the hour,” added Anu Acharya, CEO, Mapmygenome.





Genomepatri, the name stands for ‘health horoscope’, is a master health test with over 100 reports on lifestyle disease, physiological traits, drug response, and carrier status. According to the company, it is the most comprehensive genetic assessment available for preventive screening.





The second, Genomepatri Lite is a specialised product with a focus on cardiology and oncology. It comes with 50 reports on heart health, metabolic traits, cancer risk (15 different types of cancer), and drug response, the company said.





Mapmygenome further added that Genomepatri and Genomepatri Lite include genetic risk assessment of health risks, which affect COVID-19 severity and immunity, as well.





The third, Genomepatri Heritage, with a database of over 10,000 samples, is the first DNA ancestry test, which offers ethnicity mapping for the Indian population.





These tests can be done on blood samples of the patients and enable early intervention, risk mitigation and better prevention, by identifying health risks and providing customised action plans.





Mapmygenome's teams at Hyderabad, Delhi, and Mumbai have analysed thousands of samples from all over India and various countries, providing personalised genetic reports that have been used in the early detection of diseases and increased quality of life.





Founded in 2013, the startup's vision is to “touch 100 million lives and save a million lives by 2030”.