Mapmygenome partners with Apollo Clinic to offer DNA-based health tests

The tests, powered by Hyderabad-based personal genomics solutions company Mapmygenome, include screening for health and wellness, and ancestry testing.

By Sujata Sangwan
26th Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Hyderabad-based personal genomics solutions company Mapmygenome on Friday announced the launch of DNA-based tests at all Apollo-owned clinics and 10 society clinics in a partnership.


Anand Wasker, COO, Apollo Clinic, said, 


“Our partnership will enable us to improve the quality of life for our patients even before they face any issues.”


Anu Acharya

Anu Acharya, Founder and CEO of Mapmygenome

Also Read

Mapmygenome launches Genomepatri Immunity report, with a focus on COVID-19


The tests, powered by Mapmygenome, include screening for health and wellness, and ancestry testing.


“This unique partnership comes at a crucial time when better prevention and personalised medicine is the need of the hour,” added Anu Acharya, CEO, Mapmygenome.


Genomepatri, the name stands for ‘health horoscope’, is a master health test with over 100 reports on lifestyle disease, physiological traits, drug response, and carrier status. According to the company, it is the most comprehensive genetic assessment available for preventive screening. 


The second, Genomepatri Lite is a specialised product with a focus on cardiology and oncology. It comes with 50 reports on heart health, metabolic traits, cancer risk (15 different types of cancer), and drug response, the company said. 


Mapmygenome further added that Genomepatri and Genomepatri Lite include genetic risk assessment of health risks, which affect COVID-19 severity and immunity, as well. 


The third, Genomepatri Heritage, with a database of over 10,000 samples, is the first DNA ancestry test, which offers ethnicity mapping for the Indian population.


These tests can be done on blood samples of the patients and enable early intervention, risk mitigation and better prevention, by identifying health risks and providing customised action plans. 


Mapmygenome's teams at Hyderabad, Delhi, and Mumbai have analysed thousands of samples from all over India and various countries, providing personalised genetic reports that have been used in the early detection of diseases and increased quality of life.


Founded in 2013, the startup's vision is to “touch 100 million lives and save a million lives by 2030”.

(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Xiaomi puts 'Made in India' banners to cover branding at stores

Press Trust of India

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

China's battle of billionaires: Alibaba's Jack Ma loses richest tag to Tencent's Pony Ma

Sohini Mitter

[Funding alert] Edtech platform BYJU'S raises new round from BOND

Trisha Medhi
Daily Capsule
This EV startup turns to face shields to get past coronavirus roadblock
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

PhonePe partners with ICICI Bank on UPI Multi-Bank

Trisha Medhi

Concerns over transactions on third party apps like GPay can be redressed: NPCI

Press Trust of India

Apparel retailers' FY21 revenue may fall 30 pc on store closures, low demand due to COVID-19: Report

Press Trust of India

Xiaomi puts 'Made in India' banners to cover branding at stores

Press Trust of India

Blockchain for smart contracts: staying ahead with latest technology for digital contracts

Dinesh Sharma

HUL completes acquisition of female hygiene brand VWash from Glenmark

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Jul 03 2020

The HerKey Conclave 2020

Online