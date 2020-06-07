Paytm reaches out to state governments on contactless food ordering at restaurants

Digital payments major Paytm develops a QR code that is displayed at partner restaurants. Users can scan from the Paytm app to browse the menu and place orders.

By Press Trust of India
7th Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Digital payments major Paytm on Saturday said it had approached 10 state governments to promote contactless food ordering and payments, and to make these a part of the standard operating procedures for re-opening dine-in restaurants and takeaway joints.


In April, Paytm had said it has developed a 'contactless in-store ordering' solution - 'Scan to Order' - to help restaurants and eateries minimise physical contacts for menu, billing and cash transactions after these businesses open after the lockdown.


"With the government further easing lockdown norms and opening malls, restaurants in non-contaminated zones, the company is having advanced discussions with multiple state governments, urging them to make contactless QR-based food ordering part of the standard operating procedure for opening food establishments," Paytm said in a statement.
Paytm
Also Read

Paytm Mall appoints new COO, moves operations to Bengaluru


It added that it had reached out to 10 state governments and plans to approach all states over the next few days.


The company had earlier stated that it aimed to on-board over one lakh restaurants for the solution in phase one.


Paytm said it had already partnered with thousands of restaurants for the solution, but did not provide exact details.


"We strongly believe that our contactless food ordering solution would not only help establishments get back to business but also save lives as the core idea of this innovative product is based on maintaining social distancing and dining out the smarter safer way," Paytm Vice President Nikhil Saigal said.


Paytm has developed a QR code that is displayed at partner restaurants that users can scan from the Paytm app to browse the menu and place orders. This, it said, will avoid the need to touch the menu card that could be unsanitised and also minimises interaction with the servers.


In another initiative, the digital payment app had partnered with with fast-food chain McDonald’s to distribute burgers, chilli paneer pockets, and other food items to frontline workers, who are tirelessly working to contain the spread of COVID-19 across India.


This was part of Paytm’s ‘India Fights Corona’ campaign to distribute hygiene products and masks to police officials, municipal workers, and healthcare professionals, launched earlier in association with Unilever and YouWeCan.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding and Startup Course. Learn from India's top investors and entrepreneurs. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Amazon sellers can now register and manage services in Hindi

Rashi Varshney

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

Meet the IoT startup helping the likes of OYO, MyGate, and L&T build a contactless future

Sohini Mitter

Zomato, Dunzo, Swiggy among others get permits by DGCA to test and fly drones

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna’s mission to feed millions in India
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

No better time to bet on India than now, says Gautam Adani

Press Trust of India

From Ola, Uber to Swiggy, OYO, startups lay off employees due to coronavirus

Trisha Medhi

Coping with cancer: Family support and self-determination plays a crucial role

Dr Niti Raizada

Exploration, experimentation, education – artist tips for success in the creative journey

Madanmohan Rao

Learn English, donate meals amid COVID-19 pandemic, stream Rekhta poetry – things you can do with Alexa during lockdown

Rashi Varshney

Best of Weekender: From a candid chat with actor Piyush Mishra to the dazzling beauty of the Bollywood Art Project

Asha Chowdary

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India