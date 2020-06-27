These smart glasses can scan 300 people at a time for COVID-19 symptoms

Founded in 2014, Ajna Lens develops smart glasses for defence and healthcare sectors. It counts DRDO, the Indian Army, and the Indian Navy among its clients.

By Team YS
27th Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Smart glasses to identify COVID-19 symptoms

Ajna Lens

Founded in 2014, Ajna Lens develops smart glasses for defence and healthcare sectors. It counts DRDO, the Indian Army, and the Indian Navy among its clients.


How Gramophone increased crop yield for 5L farmers

Gramophone founders

Gramophone co-founders Harshit Gupta, Tauseef Khan, Ashish Rajan Singh, Nishant Vats Mahatre

Indore-based agritech startup Gramophone has built a platform that helps farmers get personalised agri advice on crops, soil, weather, etc through a mobile app. 


Story of Gurugram-based Biryani By Kilo

BiryaniByKilo

BBK founders

Founded in 2015, Biryani by Kilo aims to grow to 150-plus outlets across India in the next four years and expand to international destinations.


Using AI to monitor social distancing

Glimpse Analytics

Credit: Glimpse Analytics

Pune-based retail analytics startup Glimpse Analytics has repurposed its AI device to alert in case of social distancing and occupancy limit violations in stores and offices.


New tools for developers by Apple

wwdc

At WWDC 2020, Apple announced new tech and tools to “foster the next generation of apps”, further empowering the developers in its ecosystem.


How a Class 12 student is empowering women

Anahit Bindra

16-year-old Anahit Bindra.

To help underprivileged women earn a consistent source of income, 16-year-old Anahit Bindra has kicked off an initiative in her neighbourhood known as ‘Sew the Divide’.


How Wow! Momo innovated to survive COVID-19

wow momo

Sagar Daryani of Wow! Momo on the new normal for the food and beverage industry, and how the QSR brand is surviving the coronavirus crisis.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this biryani delivery startup grew revenue from Rs 86 lakh to Rs 48 Cr in 4 years

Vishal Krishna

[Funding alert] Edtech platform BYJU'S raises new round from BOND

Trisha Medhi

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

[Weekly funding roundup] Startup investments rise to touch $65M

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
These smart glasses can scan 300 people at a time for COVID-19 symptoms
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

The week that was: From Zoho's experiments in villages to a superbike manufacturer making COVID-19 masks

Vishal Krishna

Mukesh Ambani pushes for clean, affordable energy; tech to decarbonise

Press Trust of India

Edtech startup Bada Business aims to train 10M entrepreneurs in 6 months

Press Trust of India

Facebook to notify users while sharing more than 90 days old content

Press Trust of India

Facebook, Twitter shares drop as European giant Unilever pulls ads

Press Trust of India

Amazon looks to self-driving future by acquiring ride-hailing company Zoox

Trisha Medhi

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Jul 03 2020

The HerKey Conclave 2020

Online