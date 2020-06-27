These smart glasses can scan 300 people at a time for COVID-19 symptoms

Founded in 2014, Ajna Lens develops smart glasses for defence and healthcare sectors. It counts DRDO, the Indian Army, and the Indian Navy among its clients.





Gramophone co-founders Harshit Gupta, Tauseef Khan, Ashish Rajan Singh, Nishant Vats Mahatre

Indore-based agritech startup Gramophone has built a platform that helps farmers get personalised agri advice on crops, soil, weather, etc through a mobile app.





BBK founders

Founded in 2015, Biryani by Kilo aims to grow to 150-plus outlets across India in the next four years and expand to international destinations.





Credit: Glimpse Analytics

Pune-based retail analytics startup Glimpse Analytics has repurposed its AI device to alert in case of social distancing and occupancy limit violations in stores and offices.





At WWDC 2020, Apple announced new tech and tools to “foster the next generation of apps”, further empowering the developers in its ecosystem.





16-year-old Anahit Bindra.

To help underprivileged women earn a consistent source of income, 16-year-old Anahit Bindra has kicked off an initiative in her neighbourhood known as ‘Sew the Divide’.





Sagar Daryani of Wow! Momo on the new normal for the food and beverage industry, and how the QSR brand is surviving the coronavirus crisis.





