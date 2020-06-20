Zoho forays into edtech with online classes discovery app
In its new app Classes, Zoho has married online learning with enterprise-grade software to create a compelling platform for students, schools, and vocational trainers
How startups in Kerala are surviving COVID-19
As India faces a massive economic downturn fuelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, Kerala’s startup ecosystem is showing the way by innovating and pivoting to survive.
How startups can find opportunities in crisis
Angel investors Aprameya Radhakrishna, Rohit M A, and Venk Krishnan speak to YourStory on how the COVID-19 pandemic is a huge opportunity for Indian startups.
App to find if a product is 'Made in India'
'Made in India' is a barcode scanner app that shows a consumer product's country of origin. The app has been built by two Noida-based developers.
Startup funding remains muted at $31M
As seen in the trends of the last couple of months, the investors' focus into startups has been into early-stage deals and cheque sizes have been smaller.
Helping the elderly amid COVID-19
Alserv, founded in January 2020, provides assisted-living services to the elderly. The startup aims to help senior citizens be independent and live comfortably.
Reliance is now net debt-free: Mukesh Ambani
Mukesh Ambani announced that Reliance Industries is now net debt-free after raising a record Rs 1.69 lakh crore from global investors and a rights issue in under two months.
