Zoho forays into edtech with online classes discovery app

In its new app Classes, Zoho has married online learning with enterprise-grade software to create a compelling platform for students, schools, and vocational trainers.





As India faces a massive economic downturn fuelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, Kerala’s startup ecosystem is showing the way by innovating and pivoting to survive.





Rohit, cofounder of CloudNine

Angel investors Aprameya Radhakrishna, Rohit M A, and Venk Krishnan speak to YourStory on how the COVID-19 pandemic is a huge opportunity for Indian startups.





Image for representational purposes

'Made in India' is a barcode scanner app that shows a consumer product's country of origin. The app has been built by two Noida-based developers.









As seen in the trends of the last couple of months, the investors' focus into startups has been into early-stage deals and cheque sizes have been smaller.





Atul Jagdish, Jagadish Ramamoorthy and Saravanan Adiseshan, co-founders, Alserv

Alserv, founded in January 2020, provides assisted-living services to the elderly. The startup aims to help senior citizens be independent and live comfortably.





Image: Flickr

Mukesh Ambani announced that Reliance Industries is now net debt-free after raising a record Rs 1.69 lakh crore from global investors and a rights issue in under two months.





