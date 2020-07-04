This 100-year-old tea brand was built by a Satyagraha freedom fighter

Started as a move to make India free from the British Raj, Luxmi Group has a legacy of over 100 years, and became one of the largest tea producers in India.

By Team YS
4th Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Tea brand built by a Satyagraha freedom fighter

Luxmi Tea

Started as a move to make India free from the British Raj, Luxmi Group has a legacy of over 100 years, and became one of the largest tea producers in India.


Using IoT to ensure social distancing at workplaces

SenseGiz

Founded in 2013, Belgaum-based startup SenseGiz’s COIN is a B2B IoT product that provides large enterprises with asset and people tracking solution.


MagTapp is an image browser and document reader

MagTapp

Photo: YS Design

MagTapp wants to bridge India’s literacy gap by allowing users to search for visual meanings of words with a single tap. The app is available in 12 Indian languages.


Swara Bhasker on helping migrant workers amidst COVID-19

Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker distributing footwear to migrant workers.

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker kicked off an initiative to organise transportation facilities for more than 3,500 distressed migrants during the lockdown.


Cybersecurity startup Aristi Labs eyes foreign markets

Aristi

Credit: Utkarsh Bhargava, co-founder and CTO, Exploit Hunters

Bhopal-based Aristi Labs offers security solutions to help businesses protect data and intellectual property, and now wants to expand across the US and European markets.


The diesel delivery startup powering Delhi Metro

Humsafar

Humsafar's automated dispensing to delivery process

Delhi-based startup Humsafar is cashing in on the rising demand for doorstep delivery of diesel after the lockdown. It has processed 8,000 transactions in four months.


AI will be the front and centre of every company

IBM CTO

IBM India CTO Subram

Subram Natarajan, CTO of IBM India, recommends that organisations should start implementing digital solutions if they have to stay ahead in the AI race.


Here's how to work from home productively

YS Learn - Prof Raj Raghunathan

Prof Raj Raghunathan in conversation with Shradha Sharma

Work from home has become the new normal amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it isn’t easy. What steps can you take to ensure productive and happy workdays?


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Despite COVID-19 outbreak, IIT Delhi breaks record of its previous years' campus placements

Press Trust of India

How COVID-19 is changing behavioural patterns of home buyers

Deepak Goradia

FMCG major Marico acquires Ahmedabad-based men's grooming startup Beardo

Apurva P

World Bank clears $500M to improve quality of education system in six Indian states

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
This 100-year-old tea brand was built by a Satyagraha freedom fighter
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] AI tech startup Inspektlabs raises $600,000 in pre-Series A funding from Better Capital, Titan Capital

Vishal Krishna

[YS Learn] Keen to boost productivity? Start small, says top happiness expert

Sindhu Kashyaap

From intelligence to impact: how Cognizant leverages knowledge management and AI for business success

Madanmohan Rao

Dockabl, Zoho, Druva — 5 SaaS startups that are making it big in India

Trisha Medhi

[Matrix Moments] These key factors determine if your startup is VC fundable or not

Salonie Ganju

[Jobs roundup] If healthcare is your calling, these openings at healthtech startup Practo may interest you

Apurva P

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India