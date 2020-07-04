This 100-year-old tea brand was built by a Satyagraha freedom fighter

Started as a move to make India free from the British Raj, Luxmi Group has a legacy of over 100 years, and became one of the largest tea producers in India.





Founded in 2013, Belgaum-based startup SenseGiz’s COIN is a B2B IoT product that provides large enterprises with asset and people tracking solution.





Photo: YS Design

MagTapp wants to bridge India’s literacy gap by allowing users to search for visual meanings of words with a single tap. The app is available in 12 Indian languages.





Swara Bhasker distributing footwear to migrant workers.

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker kicked off an initiative to organise transportation facilities for more than 3,500 distressed migrants during the lockdown.





Credit: Utkarsh Bhargava, co-founder and CTO, Exploit Hunters

Bhopal-based Aristi Labs offers security solutions to help businesses protect data and intellectual property, and now wants to expand across the US and European markets.





Humsafar's automated dispensing to delivery process

Delhi-based startup Humsafar is cashing in on the rising demand for doorstep delivery of diesel after the lockdown. It has processed 8,000 transactions in four months.





IBM India CTO Subram

Subram Natarajan, CTO of IBM India, recommends that organisations should start implementing digital solutions if they have to stay ahead in the AI race.





Prof Raj Raghunathan in conversation with Shradha Sharma

Work from home has become the new normal amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it isn’t easy. What steps can you take to ensure productive and happy workdays?





