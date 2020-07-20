‘Home has become the epicentre of life’ – 30 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle

In this compilation, we present thought-provoking quotes from the week of July 13-19 that frame India’s battle with the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Madanmohan Rao
20th Jul 2020
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle (see last week’s post here). Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.


F

The best part about being a doctor is that no amount of fame or money can match up to the respect we get from people and that makes us work harder. - Richa Negi


Coronavirus has definitely increased the demand for UV-based disinfection solutions. - Aditya Jindal, TRU-V


The conventional way of using thermal guns and noting down personal details on paper is time consuming. - Chinnayya Math, NimbleVision


For the first time, the economic crisis has been coupled with the fear of life and health. And that fear has crept fast. People are looking for safety and reassurance. - Sarbvir Singh, PolicyBazaar


It will be very difficult to handle COVID-19 without huge amounts of increased testing and without contact tracing. - Amitabh Kant, Niti Aayog

Given the current tense environment due to COVID-19, the focus on eating and staying healthy is gaining more prominence. - Atul Javeri, ah! Ventures


Both global and Indian markets have shown a clear consumer preference towards order-in for non-occasional meals. - Chirag Meswani, Jetty Ventures


The health status of the delivery partner has become one of the major concerns for customers while ordering food. - Siddhant Bhargava, Food Darzee


The recent COVID-19 pandemic has given an impetus to the digital transformation of healthcare. - Charles-Antoine Janssen, HealthQuad


Besides surviving through the pandemic, Indian girls and women have to fight another battle – to ensure access to menstrual health and hygiene. - Puja Marwaha, CRY


It's even more important to take care of both your physical and mental health. - Shraddha Gurung, ‘We need to talk’

The corona crisis is the most disruptive event in modern human history. - Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries


Businesses can now cater to only a fraction of customer demand, and must quickly adapt to new channels – particularly ecommerce – if they wish to survive. - Jasal Shah, Markelytics


For the majority of retailers, maintaining social distancing is seriously going to affect business, and may eventually lead to downsizing or closing of certain stores. - Nidhi Yadav, AKS


Agritech is a segment which continues to see tailwinds despite COVID-19-related issues. - Vinod Murali, Alteria Capital


When it comes to actual content, rather than an endless stream of app options, consumers want a selection of choices explicitly tailored to them. - Raman Abrol, Amdocs Media

Airlines will significantly improve their bottom line by saving on payment costs and becoming new-age retailers as they can make more relevant offers. - Rajeev Kumar, Mystifly


You have to create a tapestry of financial situations that are relevant for every cohort of the supply chain. - Ram Iyer, Vayana Network


One major gripe that most companies have with the Indian ecosystem is the continually changing taxation policies. - R N Iyer, Vayana Network


People around the world have been incredibly affected by this pandemic, and that includes small business owners. - Priyanka Chopra Jonas


80 percent of Indian couples chose to postpone their weddings to the latter half of the year over cancellations. - Ankur Sarawagi, TKWW


Home has become the epicentre of life. - Ajay Arora, D’Decor

We need to over-communicate information during times like these. Even if the information isn’t super critical. - Sarbvir Singh, PolicyBazaar


If the crisis is industry-wide and your competition not faring any better than you, then consider creating a collaborative communication approach. - Tarunjeet Rattan, Nucleus PR


The character of a person or organisation is best tested during periods of crisis. - Rajesh Ranavat, Fung Strategic Investments


If you want your mind to be relaxed, think of what your ancestors used to do. There were no refrigerators. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR


It will be the power of positive thinking and thought that can help you to deal with this situation. - Rajnish Kumar, SBI


Today’s workforce looks for meaning in their work. Bring that and align them to the larger goals. Motivating them will be easier. - Sarbvir Singh, PolicyBazaar


YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).



(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

