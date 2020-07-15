Coronavirus updates for July 15

India recorded another daily high of more than 29,000 COVID-19 cases, taking India's caseload to more than 9.5 lakh. Many states including Gujarat, Sikkim, and Maharashtra reported a spike in the number of cases.





Karnataka now has the fourth-biggest caseload of coronavirus cases in the country. In Uttarakhand, COVID-19 cases arising out of three weddings have forced authorities to enforce lockdown in different parts of the state. Goa has announced a three-day lockdown, as well as a night curfew till August 10. West Bengal has announced jobs to kin of those who died due to COVID-19. As the number of recovered people near one lakh in Tamil Nadu, a 110-year-old woman became India's oldest COVID-19 survivor.





IIT Delhi launched ICMR-approved COVID-19 test kits at Rs 399, with the university claiming it's the cheapest in the world. The Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) approved a second vaccine candidate to start human trials.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





World Youth Skills Day: These platforms will help you upskill in times of COVID-19





This year’s theme — ‘Skills for a Resilient Youth’ — resonates with the resilience and adaptability shown by the youths during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are five platforms that can help you upskill amid the lockdown.





Continuous skilling the only way to stay relevant during coronavirus: PM Modi on World Youth Skill Day





On World Youth Skill Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the achievements of Skill India programme and the importance of acquiring new skills as a way to become employable.





Why SMEs are Relying on Cloud Telephony Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic





When it comes to adapting your business for the new normal, cloud telephony has emerged as the key technology to give you the foundation needed for the transition.





Here are the top tips on crisis communication for startups





Crisis preparedness in business terms might be quick, but managing PR and reputation might not be top priorities. However, for startups, reputation is everything.





Top trends that can drive digital marketing strategy in the COVID-19 world





Here are some of the online marketing trends that have emerged in the ecommerce industry.