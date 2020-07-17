Coronavirus updates for July 17

Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

By Kanishk Singh
17th Jul 2020
India became the third country in the world to have more than one million coronavirus cases, with one lakh infections reported in just three days. In the last 24 hours, the country saw a record surge of just under 35,000 new cases, with 687 deaths reported.


Karnataka has deployed 200 mobile labs in Bengaluru's containment zones to conduct rapid antigen tests. Uttarakhand has imposed a statewide lockdown on Saturday and Sunday to curb the rising number of cases. West Bengal has extended the restriction on flights arriving from six cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai, to July 31. Kerala has confirmed community spread in certain coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram, as the state saw its highest single-day spike so far. According to a Lancet study, districts in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Bihar are the most vulnerable to the spread of COVID-19.


Accross the world, the number of cases jumped to over 14 million as the US broke daily coronavirus case record with more than 77,300 new cases. Barcelona, in Spain, has banned gatherings of more than 10 people, with people asked to stay indoors.


Coronavirus
Pivot and Persist: This startup has come up with a contactless IoT thermometer to fight COVID-19


Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.


Pivot and Persist: This startup has come up with a contactless IoT thermometer to fight COVID-19


Bengaluru-based Nimble Vision builds IoT products for water measurement and conservation. It has now built a mobile-based contactless thermometer to track COVID cases.


How Vayana Network aims to solve trade finance for India’s SME sector amidst coronavirus


Pune-based trade finance startup Vayana Network has been helping the SME and MSME sector cope with the problems posed by the coronavirus pandemic.


How to take short breaks during your work-from-home routine amidst the coronavirus pandemic


Working from home is the new normal, but it’s important to take regular breaks to work better and drive productivity. Try these simple tips to recharge.


The future of fashion and retail industry in the post-COVID-19 era


While the world seems to be adjusting to a ‘new normal,’ the fashion and retail industry is expecting the demand to surge, and hoping to bounce back to the pre-COVID-19 state.

