Coronavirus updates for July 26

Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

By Kanishk Singh
26th Jul 2020
A record 36,000 patients recovered from COVID-19 in India in the past 24 hours. In his Mann ki Baat speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the threat of coronavirus was far from over, and there should be a continued focus on social distancing and wearing of masks.


Coronavirus is now widely spreading across India's prison system with Vadodara Central Jail being the latest facility to have reported cases. Sikkim reported its first-ever coronavirus related fatality in the state as a 74-year-old man succumbed to the disease. Bengaluru's civic body BBMP stated that more than 3,000 COVID-19 patients have gone missing in the city as the authorities were unable to trace them.


As the global cases cross 16 million, North Korea — one of the last remaining countries to not have reported an infection — declared emergency a state of emergency over a suspected case. After an investigation that Spain's death toll could be 60 percent higher than reported, many countries, including the UK, imposed travel restrictions.


YS Exclusive interview with Ratan Tata: Coronavirus, lockdown, layoffs, and more

Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.


How resto-pub chain Casa Piccosa helped its workers amidst industry-wide layoffs


Bengaluru-based resto-pub chain Casa Piccosa provided accomodation to 80 percent of its workforce during the lockdown.


How startups can realign their media, ad spend on digital medium during COVID-19


Here are five key strategies startups should follow with their media investments during and post-the COVID-19 era.


Threat of coronavirus far from over, stay vigilant, PM Modi tells India


As coronavirus cases continue to rise, PM Narendra Modi advises India not to lower guard and to stay ‘extra vigilant’ and ‘fully cautious’.

