Coronavirus updates for July 29

As the Unlock-2 phase of the lockdown nears its end, the Ministry of Home Affairs has come up with fresh guidelines effective from August 1. The Unlock-3 guidelines lists separate measures to be followed in containment zones and non-containment zones.





Under the new guidelines, night curfews imposed to curb the spread of the virus will now be removed. While yoga institutes and gyms will be allowed to open from August 5, schools, colleges and educational institutes will remain closed till August 31. Metro services, cinema halls, swimming pools, as well as places of social gathering such as entertainment parks and bars will remain closed.





The Centre also gave its go-ahead for Independence Day functions, albeit with social distancing measures and health protocols. There will be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state travel, and the government has also stated that international air travel will resume in a calibrated manner.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





