Coronavirus updates for July 29

Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

By Kanishk Singh
29th Jul 2020
As the Unlock-2 phase of the lockdown nears its end, the Ministry of Home Affairs has come up with fresh guidelines effective from August 1. The Unlock-3 guidelines lists separate measures to be followed in containment zones and non-containment zones.


Under the new guidelines, night curfews imposed to curb the spread of the virus will now be removed. While yoga institutes and gyms will be allowed to open from August 5, schools, colleges and educational institutes will remain closed till August 31. Metro services, cinema halls, swimming pools, as well as places of social gathering such as entertainment parks and bars will remain closed.


The Centre also gave its go-ahead for Independence Day functions, albeit with social distancing measures and health protocols. There will be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state travel, and the government has also stated that international air travel will resume in a calibrated manner.


Coronavirus
Business lessons from FabIndia chairman on how brands can survive COVID-19


Business lessons from FabIndia chairman on how brands can survive COVID-19


After shutting its physical stores and expecting near-zero revenue from offline channels, FabIndia had to cut costs, take care of its 55,000 strong workforce of rural artisans, and chart a plan ahead.


This social entrepreneur stepped in to help destitute women and children during the coronavirus pandemic


Raashi Anand, along with her NGO Lakshyam, stepped in to provide food and rations to those in need. She also helped women make masks and earn an income during the pandemic.


From reinvention to renewal: how TiE Kerala helped local entrepreneurs thrive through the pandemic


Life in India took a dramatic turn after the national lockdown was imposed over four months ago, on March 24. Despite the turbulence, here’s how TiE Kerala has helped local startups thrive.

