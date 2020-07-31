Coronavirus updates for July 31

With India yet to reach its infection peak, the single-day surge in the number of coronavirus cases touched the 55,000-mark — the highest ever. In states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha, the positivity rate is more than 10 percent.





DGCA has decided that international commercial passenger flights will remain suspended till August 31. Nagaland has decided to extend total lockdown in the state capital of Kohima for seven more days. The outbreak has been fast spreading across police personnel as 121 more Maharashtra Police personnel test positive, and the death toll in the state police has crossed 100.





WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom said that the coronavirus pandemic is "once-in-a-century health crisis" and its effects "will be felt for decades to come." While the number of cases is on the rise, more than 11 million people have recovered from the infection, according to Worldometer.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





Everything we are doing to murder the virus is also murdering the economy, says Manish Sabharwal





Manish Sabharwal, Chairman and Co-founder of Teamlease Services, believes that there will indeed be a lot of pain in the economy due to the pandemic but India should use this opportunity and take advantage of China’s problems to its benefit and increase its manufacturing.





Money will find its way into Indian startups, despite the pandemic: Avendus Wealth Management CEO





Avendus Wealth Management MD and CEO Nitin Singh believes the silver lining in the crisis is the opportunity it presents startups to build great businesses.





From cashflow tips to online expo: how TiE Chennai helped entrepreneurs persevere through the lockdown





Entrepreneurs have been struggling for the past four months, ever since the national lockdown due to coronavirus was imposed. Despite the uncertainty, here’s how TiE Chennai has helped local startups thrive.





Small steps to great progress: Here are the best ways to change your eating habits during the pandemic





If you want to change your eating habits during the pandemic, don’t begin by eliminating all your favourite foods at once. Begin with small steps and tiny changes to make giant leaps of progress towards good health, says our nutritionist.





Why social media channels are the new pool for business affairs in the post-COVID-19 era





Witnessing a surge in customer service amidst the pandemic, enterprises are now looking for alternate channels like WhatsApp and bots for customer engagement apart from voice and email.





How the Lockdown helped me fight off my insecurities?





Self-acceptance is more rewarding than self-improvement. When you practice self-acceptance, you will feel empowered.





Amid pandemic, Amazon, Apple, Facebook report mixed earnings





The staggering economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic was reflected in reports released on Thursday from Amazon, Facebook, Apple, and Google's corporate parent, Alphabet.