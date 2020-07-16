[Jobs roundup] Work at Google India with the tech giant ready to invest Rs 75k Cr in the country

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has strengthened India's push to go digital and also digitise its businesses. Consumer behaviour is increasingly shifting online, and customers are increasingly relying on digital platforms for groceries, education, and other essentials. Making the Internet accessible and affordable for a billion Indians is the need of the hour.





To realise this, Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday, announced a $10 billion (Rs 75,000 crore) fund that will focus purely on India. The investment, which will happen over five to seven years through the ‘Google for India Digitisation Fund,’ will be a mix of equity investments, partnerships, operational, infrastructure, and ecosystem investments.





Google CEO Sundar Pichai





Google aims to enable affordable access and information for Indians in their own language, build new products and services relevant to India’s unique needs, empower businesses on their digital transformation journey, and leverage technology and AI for social good.





If you wish to join and work with the tech giant, here are some job openings to explore.

Application Engineering Manager

Experience needed: 12+ years





This Google job role involves recruiting and building a talented team of engineers to deliver high-quality business applications and solutions for Google and Alphabet.





Also, part of the job description is developing high-scale and reusable Application Programme Interfaces (API’s) for seamless integration across first-party and third-party, and building third-party application development processes, standards, and controls, such as development operations process automation, security and privacy, configuration standards, and templates.





For more information, click here.

Technical Solutions Consultant, Vertical Foundry, Search

Experience needed: 4+ years





This role involves driving key processes, workflows, and product domains used by the 100+ member vendor operations team. The Technical Solutions Consultant will coordinate internal client engagements, which may involve end-to-end product development support, or more extensible levels of service in a particular domain, such as data modelling, ingestion, feature triggering, debugging, engineering tools usage, etc.





The candidate will also be the key domain expert for the team to depend on and lead best practices and operational protocol.





For more information, click here.

ASIC GPU Design Verification Engineer

Experience needed: 3+ years





The candidate will be expected to join a Research and Development team and develop high-performance hardware and software to enable Google’s innovations. This job role involves building verification components, constrained-random testing, end-to-end system testing, and verification closure.





The primary job responsibilities are verifying complex digital design blocks such as CPU, GPU, and image processor, through understanding the design specification, and working with Design Engineers to identify important verification scenarios, and creating and enhancing constrained-random verification environments using SystemVerilog and UVM, or formally verify designs with SVA and industry-leading formal tools.





For more information, click here.

Vendor Strategy Manager

Experience required: 7+ years





This Google job involves transforming and simplifying vendor agreements and relationships. The selected candidate will navigate stakeholders around Google, develop an understanding of the business requirements and operational challenges across verticals, and implement consistent service agreements with Google's vendor partners.





The Vendor Strategy Manager is also expected to provide consulting support to verticals on the Scope of Work (SOW) design and conduct discussions with vendor partners.





For more information, click here.

Account Manager, Mobile App Sales

Experience needed: 3+ years





This job at Google involves being part of a team dedicated to helping mobile application developers grow their businesses using Google products and services. The Account Manager will engage and interact with mobile-first businesses, meet growth goals, and drive change in the fast-growing business of app install.





The role involves reaching out to clients across the country with solutions and insights around account optimisations, product betas, and strategic performance reviews.





For more information, click here.