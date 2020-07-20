Almost 40 years later, Holocaust survivor Eva Erben shares her story

Eva Erben’s life is one of the few Holocaust survival stories that had a happy ending. Born in Czechoslovakia, Eva was first taken to Terezin, and then survived Auschwitz-Birkenau, Gross Rosen, and the Death March at the end of the war. During the march, she collapsed along the way and was left for dead, until a local farmer found her and took care of her.





For over 40 years, Eva Erben has refused to tell her story. But today, with the rise of antisemitism and Holocaust denial, she shares her story to help the fight against antisemitism and for human rights.









Last week, YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma caught up with the critically-acclaimed actor Vidya Balan on YourStory Inspirations series to talk about her incredible and inspiring journey so far.









In an exclusive interview with YourStory, State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar said the overall health of the Indian financial system will be crucial in reviving the Indian economy.





L-R: Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory; Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, SBI





On Money Matters, Nishith Rastogi of Locus.sh explained how the startup uses technology to automate all the human decisions in a supply chain, optimising logistics for its customers, and Jaspreet Singh, Founder and CEO, Druva, gave us insight into the future of cloud and data security.









Last but not least, Naiyya Saggi, Founder and CEO of BabyChakra, revealed how an entrepreneur can raise a startup in a tough dynamic.





Naiyya Saggi, Founder of Baby Chakra

Founders of Medcords





Started in May 2017, MedCords has reached 13 states, 25 lakh-plus patients, and established a digital network of 10,000-plus medical stores and 5,000-plus doctors.





Dr. Vanita Prasad, Co-founder, REVY Environmental Solutions





Baroda-based startup REVY Environmental solutions, founded by Vanita Prasad in 2017, provides low-cost wastewater treatment solutions, which also generates electricity.









Fintech major PhonePe handles over 20 million transactions in a day, and claims to contribute 40 percent of over a billion UPI transactions that take place in a day.





Image Credits: Daisy Mahadevan





Edtech players in metros recorded solid growth during and after the coronavirus-led lockdown. But are their competitors in non-metro towns and cities following suit?





Credit: Gautam Gambhir





Gautam Gambhir becomes an investor. After backing healthtech startup FYI Health, he is looking to invest in ‘ventures working in tune with these unprecedented times’.





Bharath Shankar , partner at Accel





During the Founder Stack programme, the founders meet at Accel Launchpad in Bengaluru for master sessions, roundtables, and one-on-ones with mentors and senior founders.





Photo: Icy Tales | Medium





Made-in-India on-demand audio platforms are witnessing a surge in users. As the country steps up its ‘vocal for local’ focus, audiobook and podcast apps are making merry.





Quote of the day:





“It will be the power of positive thinking and thought that can help you to deal with this situation. Whatever is negative, remember that you are not grappling it alone — the whole world is. The pandemic has forced us to have a new way of thinking."





— Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, State Bank of India









