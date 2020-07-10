India most attractive global market for clean energy: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi bats for solar energy, says it's 'sure, pure and secure'.

By Press Trust of India
10th Jul 2020
India has emerged as the most attractive global market for clean energy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.


Launching a 750 MW solar project in Rewa in Madhya Pradesh through video-conferencing, Modi also said the state will emerge as a major hub for clean and cheap power in the country.
Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

"Solar energy is sure, pure and secure, and the country is now among the top five solar power producers in the world," he said.


The Rewa solar power plant will not only supply power to Madhya Pradesh, but also to Delhi Metro, Modi said.


Modi said self-reliance in electricity is integral for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, adding solar energy will play an integral part in achieving this objective.


The world is in a dilemma on whether to focus on the environment or focus on the economy, Modi said.


He said solar energy is sure, pure, and secure. "It is sure because the sun would shine throughout the world; it is secure because solar energy rather than polluting environment, helps replenish it," he said.


"Today, Rewa has scripted history. Rewa is identified with the name of mother Narmada and the white tiger. Now, the name of Asia's largest solar power project has also been added to it," he said.


Modi congratulated the people of Rewa and also Madhya Pradesh, adding the solar plant will help make the area a big centre of energy in this decade.


Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and union ministers R K Singh and Dharmendra Pradhan attended the solar plant inauguration virtually.


The Rewa project comprises three solar generating units of 250 MW each located on a 500 hectare plot of land situated inside a Solar Park (total area 1,500 hectare).


The Solar Park was developed by the Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL), a joint venture company of Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (MPUVN), and Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) — a Central Public Sector Undertaking.

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

