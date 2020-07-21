Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Biocon's COVID-19 drug; The untold story of Postman CEO

Last week, Biocon secured DGCI's approval to use Itolizumab (ALZUMAb), an anti-CD6 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for emergency use in COVID-19 patients.

By Team YS
21st Jul 2020
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Biocon's COVID-19 drug

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Last week, Biocon secured DGCI's approval to use Itolizumab (ALZUMAb), an anti-CD6 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for emergency use in COVID-19 patients.


The untold story of Postman CEO Abhinav Asthana

Postman Abhinav Astana

Postman, which began as a side project for Abhinav Asthana in 2012, raised $150 million last month at a valuation of $2 billion to enter the elite unicorn club. 


Vidya Balan opens up about being fat-shamed

Vidya Balan

Padma Shri awardee and National Film Award-winning actor Vidya Balan talks about how people called her names, and how she got past body image issues.


Mento offers courses by experts like Ritesh Agarwal

Mento

Varun Agarwal, Founder of Mento

Bengaluru-based Mento offers creative courses by industry experts such as OYO's Ritesh Agarwal, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, illustrator Alicia Souza, author Amish Tripathi.


How Standford is helping entrepreneurs innovate

Stanford _Hoover Tower

Stanford’s Center for Entrepreneurial Studies has launched a programme to help innovators build products for COVID-19 recovery, and solve local, community-specific problems.


Providing homecare to elders amid COVID-19

Tribeca Care

Team at Tribeca Care

Kolkata-based healthtech startup Tribeca Care is a subscription-based specialist platform offering specialised homecare to senior citizens amid the COVID-19 pandemic.


Why Season Two Ventures is focusing on B2B startups

Season Two Sajan Pillai

Sajan Pillai, CEO and Managing Partner, Season Two Ventures

Early-stage VC Season Two Ventures is focusing on Indian B2B startups that can resolve pain points for global enterprises, offering strategic guidance and market access.


Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Biocon's COVID-19 drug; The untold story of Postman CEO
