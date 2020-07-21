Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Biocon's COVID-19 drug; The untold story of Postman CEO
Last week, Biocon secured DGCI's approval to use Itolizumab (ALZUMAb), an anti-CD6 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for emergency use in COVID-19 patients.
- +0
- +0
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Biocon's COVID-19 drug
Last week, Biocon secured DGCI's approval to use Itolizumab (ALZUMAb), an anti-CD6 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for emergency use in COVID-19 patients.
The untold story of Postman CEO Abhinav Asthana
Postman, which began as a side project for Abhinav Asthana in 2012, raised $150 million last month at a valuation of $2 billion to enter the elite unicorn club.
Vidya Balan opens up about being fat-shamed
Padma Shri awardee and National Film Award-winning actor Vidya Balan talks about how people called her names, and how she got past body image issues.
Mento offers courses by experts like Ritesh Agarwal
Bengaluru-based Mento offers creative courses by industry experts such as OYO's Ritesh Agarwal, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, illustrator Alicia Souza, author Amish Tripathi.
How Standford is helping entrepreneurs innovate
Stanford’s Center for Entrepreneurial Studies has launched a programme to help innovators build products for COVID-19 recovery, and solve local, community-specific problems.
Providing homecare to elders amid COVID-19
Kolkata-based healthtech startup Tribeca Care is a subscription-based specialist platform offering specialised homecare to senior citizens amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Why Season Two Ventures is focusing on B2B startups
Early-stage VC Season Two Ventures is focusing on Indian B2B startups that can resolve pain points for global enterprises, offering strategic guidance and market access.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.
- +0
- +0