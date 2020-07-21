Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Biocon's COVID-19 drug; The untold story of Postman CEO

Last week, Biocon secured DGCI's approval to use Itolizumab (ALZUMAb), an anti-CD6 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for emergency use in COVID-19 patients.





Postman, which began as a side project for Abhinav Asthana in 2012, raised $150 million last month at a valuation of $2 billion to enter the elite unicorn club.





Padma Shri awardee and National Film Award-winning actor Vidya Balan talks about how people called her names, and how she got past body image issues.





Varun Agarwal, Founder of Mento

Bengaluru-based Mento offers creative courses by industry experts such as OYO's Ritesh Agarwal, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, illustrator Alicia Souza, author Amish Tripathi.





Stanford’s Center for Entrepreneurial Studies has launched a programme to help innovators build products for COVID-19 recovery, and solve local, community-specific problems.





Team at Tribeca Care

Kolkata-based healthtech startup Tribeca Care is a subscription-based specialist platform offering specialised homecare to senior citizens amid the COVID-19 pandemic.





Sajan Pillai, CEO and Managing Partner, Season Two Ventures

Early-stage VC Season Two Ventures is focusing on Indian B2B startups that can resolve pain points for global enterprises, offering strategic guidance and market access.





