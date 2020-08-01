Manish Sabharwal on 5 things India must do to revive the economy

Manish Sabharwal believes that COVID-19 will cause a lot of pain but India needs to take advantage of the issues surrounding China to increase its manufacturing.





Ritesh Agarwal, Founder, OYO

Aroa Ventures, founded by OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal and ex-CFO of Innov8 Gaurav Gulati, will invest in including consumer, technology, and leisure infrastructure sectors.





Image Source: ShutterStock

With Raksha Bandhan around the corner, check out these eco-friendly and sustainable gifting options for your siblings and cherish it through the year.





Avendus Wealth Management MD and CEO Nitin Singh believes the silver lining in the crisis is the opportunity it presents startups to build great businesses.





Mihir Shah and Nainesh Kapadia, Cofounders, YesssWorks

Mumbai-based YesssWorks was founded in 2019 to provide value-for-money office space. It expanded to Pune in just a year, and has an annual revenue run rate of Rs 5.25 crore.





Uron Energy founders (from left): Raj Patel, Urvish Dave and Khush Choksi

Ahmedabad-based solar energy startup URON Energy, founded in 2019 offers end-to-end solutions and works with residential, corporate, and government clients.





Aditya along with a few students at the playground.

Delhi-based Aditya KV is helping kids with intellectual and physical disabilities enjoy sporting and outdoor activities through his NGO Umoya Sports.





