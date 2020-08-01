Manish Sabharwal on 5 things India must do to revive the economy
Manish Sabharwal believes that COVID-19 will cause a lot of pain but India needs to take advantage of the issues surrounding China to increase its manufacturing.
COVID-19 can push India to do better
Ritesh Agarwal sets up early-stage fund
Aroa Ventures, founded by OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal and ex-CFO of Innov8 Gaurav Gulati, will invest in including consumer, technology, and leisure infrastructure sectors.
Raksha Bandhan with healthy gift options
With Raksha Bandhan around the corner, check out these eco-friendly and sustainable gifting options for your siblings and cherish it through the year.
Money will find its way into Indian startups
Avendus Wealth Management MD and CEO Nitin Singh believes the silver lining in the crisis is the opportunity it presents startups to build great businesses.
This company is betting on budget-friendly spaces
Mumbai-based YesssWorks was founded in 2019 to provide value-for-money office space. It expanded to Pune in just a year, and has an annual revenue run rate of Rs 5.25 crore.
How Uron Energy found its place in the sun
Ahmedabad-based solar energy startup URON Energy, founded in 2019 offers end-to-end solutions and works with residential, corporate, and government clients.
Empowering children with disabilities
Delhi-based Aditya KV is helping kids with intellectual and physical disabilities enjoy sporting and outdoor activities through his NGO Umoya Sports.
