Uber appoints Prabhjeet Singh as India, South Asia head

Prabhjeet Singh, an IIT-Kharagpur and IIM-A alum, joined Uber in August 2015 from McKinsey and Co, where he was an Associate Partner.

By Trisha Medhi
16th Jul 2020
Ride-hailing platform Uber today announced the appointment of Prabhjeet Singh as President, Uber India and South Asia. He is tasked with leading operation across India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.


While making the announcement Pradeep Parameswaran, Regional General Manager for Asia-Pacific, said,


“I’m delighted to announce that Prabh is replacing me as Uber’s new President for India and South Asia, one of our fastest growing and most strategic markets. Prabh is a passionate and innovative leader, and has been instrumental in helping build Uber from the ground up, and established our category leadership in the ride-sharing market. I’m confident Prabh will exceed our expectations by leading Uber India SA on to the path of profitability, further consolidate our partnership with public transport authorities, continue our growth trajectory by expanding Auto and Moto to the next batch of cities, and build iconic teams.’’
Prabhjeet Singh, President Uber India and South Asia

Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia

Prabhjeet, an IIT-Kharagpur and IIM-A alum, joined Uber in August 2015 from McKinsey and Co where he was an Associate Partner. He will be supported in his new role by a seasoned regional leadership team.


Commenting on his new appointment Prabhjeet, said, “I’m thrilled to have been given the responsibility of leading Uber in India and South Asia, and look forward to collaborating with exceptional teams and gifted colleagues across the Uber family to strengthen our services and product offerings. Uber is an integral part of the fabric of our cities and as they start moving again, we have prioritised the highest standards of safety, sustainability, and service that our riders and drivers expect of us.’’


Recently, other key South Asian leaders have also been elevated to wider, regional roles. Former India SA President Pradeep Parameswaran is now the Regional General Manager APAC, and Vidhya Duthaluru, former Director, Engineering, has also recently been promoted as the Global Head of Engineering for the customer care platform. 

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

