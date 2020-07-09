Uber to provide donors free transport to plasma bank in Delhi

It is also encouraging recovered citizens to support the Delhi chief minister's appeal to come forward and help those in need.

By Press Trust of India
9th Jul 2020
Ride hailing platform Uber on Wednesday said it is offering free rides to donors in Delhi travelling to the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) that houses the country's first plasma bank.


It is also encouraging recovered citizens to support the Delhi chief minister's appeal to come forward and help those in need.


"The Delhi Government has been working tirelessly to contain the spread of COVID-19, and this partnership symbolises our contribution to support Delhi and its residents. Over the coming few days and weeks, we will facilitate UberMedic trips/rides for free to COVID-19 recovered citizens to make vital plasma donations for saving lives," Uber India and South Asia Director, Operations and Head of Cities, Prabhjeet Singh, said in a statement.
Uber
Uber shuts Mumbai office; services for riders to remain unaffected


Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Uber has launched multiple initiatives to support the government and communities across the country.


In April, Uber offered free rides worth Rs 75 lakh to the Delhi Government for emergency services to transport frontline healthcare workers and facilitated 200 UberMedic cars to transport non-COVID patients in coordination with the Centralised Ambulance Trauma Services (CATS) Ambulance Helpline.


To maintain safety and hygiene, all UberMedic cars providing trips to ILBS are being fitted with a roof-to-floor plastic sheeting enclosing the driver, thereby limiting contact with the rider.

In May, the ride-hailing platform rolled out its package delivery service 'Connect' in five more cities - New Delhi, Noida, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Chandigarh.


The service, which was initially piloted in Kolkata, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Gurugram, enables residents to send and receive items from each other within city limits, while maintaining social distancing amid COVID-19 outbreak.


Additionally, drivers will be given safety kits that will include masks, sanitisers, gloves, and disinfectants to sanitise the cars between rides, Uber said.


COVID-19 survivors in the 18 to 60 age group and with weight above 50 kg are eligible to donate plasma after completion of the 14-day recovery period.


However, women who have given birth recently and people with comorbidities cannot donate plasma.

(Edited by Megha Reddy)

