The 24 winners of AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge; Sequoia's Doug Leone on Indian startups and more

The AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, launched by PM Narendra Modi, announced 24 winners in nine categories, following a day-long LIVE hackathon.





Sequoia Capital Global Managing Director Doug Leone (Image credit: Sequoia)

Sequoia Capital's Doug Leone says India should continue to blur borders and Indian startups should keep evaluating expansion opportunities, even during the COVID-19 crisis.





Kashyap A Chanchani, Managing Partner, The RainMaker Group (TRMG)

Kashyap A Chanchani, Managing Partner, The RainMaker Group (TRMG), said that the funds available for startups at this time is almost one-fourth of the funds available last year.





Tapan Singhel, CEO of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, shares why it is important to be empathetic in the insurance sector, especially during a crisis.





Dodo Drop enables file sharing such as audio, video, images, and even texts between two devices without internet at a much higher speed.

Developed by a 17-year-old teenager from Jammu and Kashmir, Dodo Drop aims to fill the gap left by SHAREit, which was banned by the government.





The fintech industry has laid a strong foundation in the country, and now newer business models and use cases are emerging, which will only strengthen the segment.





Shubham Agarwal and Vikram Vijay, Co-founders of BharatClass | Image Credits: Team BharatClass

BharatClass enables teachers and coaching centres to set up virtual institutions, providing them with tools like live class management.





Prione MD, Sandeep V

Prione, a joint venture between Amazon and NR Narayana Murthy’s family office, Catamaran Ventures, aims to tap one million SMBs by 2030.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!