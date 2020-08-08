The 24 winners of AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge; Sequoia's Doug Leone on Indian startups and more
The AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, launched by PM Narendra Modi, announced 24 winners in nine categories, following a day-long LIVE hackathon.
Winners of AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge
Sequoia's Doug Leone urges startups to explore expansion
Sequoia Capital's Doug Leone says India should continue to blur borders and Indian startups should keep evaluating expansion opportunities, even during the COVID-19 crisis.
Dos and don'ts of startup funding
Kashyap A Chanchani, Managing Partner, The RainMaker Group (TRMG), said that the funds available for startups at this time is almost one-fourth of the funds available last year.
Bajaj Allianz CEO on insuring the future
Tapan Singhel, CEO of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, shares why it is important to be empathetic in the insurance sector, especially during a crisis.
Making a file-sharing app for remote areas
Developed by a 17-year-old teenager from Jammu and Kashmir, Dodo Drop aims to fill the gap left by SHAREit, which was banned by the government.
Fintech 2.0 is ready for a rapid roll-out
The fintech industry has laid a strong foundation in the country, and now newer business models and use cases are emerging, which will only strengthen the segment.
This app helps teachers go virtual in 30 seconds
BharatClass enables teachers and coaching centres to set up virtual institutions, providing them with tools like live class management.
Creating a digital SMB ecosystem
Prione, a joint venture between Amazon and NR Narayana Murthy’s family office, Catamaran Ventures, aims to tap one million SMBs by 2030.
