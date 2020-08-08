The 24 winners of AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge; Sequoia's Doug Leone on Indian startups and more

The AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, launched by PM Narendra Modi, announced 24 winners in nine categories, following a day-long LIVE hackathon.

By Team YS
8th Aug 2020
Winners of AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge

Aatmanirbhar app challenge

The AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, launched by PM Narendra Modi, announced 24 winners in nine categories, following a day-long LIVE hackathon.


Sequoia's Doug Leone urges startups to explore expansion

Sequoia Capital, Doug Leone, Douglas Leone

Sequoia Capital Global Managing Director Doug Leone (Image credit: Sequoia)

Sequoia Capital's Doug Leone says India should continue to blur borders and Indian startups should keep evaluating expansion opportunities, even during the COVID-19 crisis.


Dos and don'ts of startup funding

Kashyap A Chanchani, Managing Partner, The RainMaker Group (TRMG)

Kashyap A Chanchani, Managing Partner, The RainMaker Group (TRMG)

Kashyap A Chanchani, Managing Partner, The RainMaker Group (TRMG), said that the funds available for startups at this time is almost one-fourth of the funds available last year.


Bajaj Allianz CEO on insuring the future

Money Matters with Shradha Sharma | Tapan Singhel | Bajaj Allianz

Tapan Singhel, CEO of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, shares why it is important to be empathetic in the insurance sector, especially during a crisis.


Making a file-sharing app for remote areas

dodo drop

Dodo Drop enables file sharing such as audio, video, images, and even texts between two devices without internet at a much higher speed.

Developed by a 17-year-old teenager from Jammu and Kashmir, Dodo Drop aims to fill the gap left by SHAREit, which was banned by the government.


Fintech 2.0 is ready for a rapid roll-out

fintech

The fintech industry has laid a strong foundation in the country, and now newer business models and use cases are emerging, which will only strengthen the segment.


This app helps teachers go virtual in 30 seconds

BharatClass

Shubham Agarwal and Vikram Vijay, Co-founders of BharatClass | Image Credits: Team BharatClass

BharatClass enables teachers and coaching centres to set up virtual institutions, providing them with tools like live class management.


Creating a digital SMB ecosystem

Prione

Prione MD, Sandeep V

Prione, a joint venture between Amazon and NR Narayana Murthy’s family office, Catamaran Ventures, aims to tap one million SMBs by 2030.


