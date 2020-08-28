Why an astrology startup has become popular during COVID-19; How an entrepreneur built Rs 1 Cr brand on YouTube
Delhi-based AstroBuddy is riding the pandemic-led growth in online astrology. Today, over a million users subscribe to its daily alerts.
- +0
- +0
Breaking down the rise of astrology startup
Delhi-based AstroBuddy is riding the pandemic-led growth in online astrology. Today, over a million users subscribe to its daily alerts.
Building Rs 1 Cr brand on YouTube
Starting on her own on YouTube, entrepreneur Asha Bineesh now has a team of 27 employees, catering to UPSC and KPSC aspirants.
From being a CA to a VC
Vishesh Rajaram, Founder and Managing Director of Speciale Invest, talks about his VC journey and what he learnt from the last decade.
Securing deliveries using tech
Gordian Technologies has developed SecureIT, an IoT-enabled device that ensures the security of delivery packages using OTPs.
The first person to have $200 billion
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has added nearly $90 billion to his wealth this year, becoming the first person in history to own a $200 billion fortune.
A network to help entrepreneurs
Wharton Professor Karthik Hosanagar and Iron Pillar Fund Partner Mohanjit Jolly talk about how networks groom entrepreneurs to become better.
Digitalising home bakers
Cakenest is an end-to-end platform to help home bakers grow their business. It also lets buyers place orders for customised cakes.
BYJU'S secures Rs 909 Cr funding
Edtech startup BYJU'S will use the funds raised from DST Global for working capital requirements and business expansion plans.
Meet IKEA's first Indian supplier
PU foams brand Shree Malani Foams partnered with IKEA for mattresses, becoming one of the first Indian suppliers for the furniture giant.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.
- +0
- +0