Why an astrology startup has become popular during COVID-19; How an entrepreneur built Rs 1 Cr brand on YouTube

Delhi-based AstroBuddy is riding the pandemic-led growth in online astrology. Today, over a million users subscribe to its daily alerts.





Asha Bineesh, Founder, Competitive Cracker (Image credit: Asha Bineesh's Facebook account)

Starting on her own on YouTube, entrepreneur Asha Bineesh now has a team of 27 employees, catering to UPSC and KPSC aspirants.





Vishesh Rajaram, Founder and Managing Partner of Speciale Invest

Vishesh Rajaram, Founder and Managing Director of Speciale Invest, talks about his VC journey and what he learnt from the last decade.





Gordian Technologies was launched by Prajwal Ajay in 2019 to provide secured deliveries using its IoT enabled devices. [ Image Credit: Gordian Technologies]

Gordian Technologies has developed SecureIT, an IoT-enabled device that ensures the security of delivery packages using OTPs.









Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has added nearly $90 billion to his wealth this year, becoming the first person in history to own a $200 billion fortune.





Karthik Hosanagar, Professor at Wharton

Wharton Professor Karthik Hosanagar and Iron Pillar Fund Partner Mohanjit Jolly talk about how networks groom entrepreneurs to become better.





Co-founders of Cakenest: Nikita and Nitin Sharma

Cakenest is an end-to-end platform to help home bakers grow their business. It also lets buyers place orders for customised cakes.









Edtech startup BYJU'S will use the funds raised from DST Global for working capital requirements and business expansion plans.





Siddharth Malani, MD, Shree Malani Foams

PU foams brand Shree Malani Foams partnered with IKEA for mattresses, becoming one of the first Indian suppliers for the furniture giant.





