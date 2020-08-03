Coronavirus updates for August 3

Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

By Team YS
3rd Aug 2020
For the second consecutive day, India saw a drop in the number of new coronavirus infections. In the last week alone, the country saw more than 3.7 lakh fresh cases and more than 5,000 reported deaths.


Several politicians including Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for COVID-19. Cenre has issued fresh guidelines, mandating international passengers arriving in the country to undergo a seven-day paid institutional quarantine.


The World Health Organisation warned that there may never be a "silver bullet" to fight the disease which has infected millions. Many countries are now reporting to have a second wave of infections. In Iran, COVID-19 deaths are now being reported 'every seven minutes'. While in Belgium, the number of coronavirus patients admitted to intensive care doubled in the last month.


Coronavirus

Representational image

Edtech startup NeoStencil doubles partnerships, eyes 3x growth amid lockdown


Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.


Moviegoers may come back to cinema halls sooner than expected: BookMyShow Co-founder


Ashish Hemrajani, Co-founder and CEO of Bigtree Entertainment, that operates BookMyShow, is confident that the entertainment industry will weather the coronavirus crisis and come back strong.


How Modulus Housing is solving India’s hospital bed problem amidst COVID-19 pandemic


Modulus Housing has developed a plug-and-play ‘hospital-in-box’ solution, which includes an isolation ward, screening centre, and an intensive care unit, and can be set up in two hours.


Edtech startup NeoStencil doubles partnerships, eyes 3x growth amid lockdown


Edtech startup NeoStencil, which live streams classes to help students prepping for competitive exams, has doubled the number of its partnerships amid the coronavirus lockdown.


How Mastercard is helping MSMEs push towards digital payments amidst COVID-19


Mastercard is seeking to leverage its network, insights, technology, and partnerships to help Indian MSMEs quickly adapt to a new way of operating digitally, committing Rs 250 crore over the next five years.


‘This too shall pass. So look at the road ahead’ – 20 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle


In this compilation, we present thought-provoking quotes from the week of July 27–August 2 that frame India’s battle with the COVID-19 pandemic.


Trends influencing the Direct Selling industry during COVID-19


An emerging trend in the gig economy, the Direct Selling industry is providing livelihood to millions of people dealing with the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.


Schooling in a post-pandemic reality: Rise of e-learning and more


Technology has changed the way we learn. From smart classrooms to the rise of e-learning, schools have adopted several digital tools to cater to the current reality.


COVID-19: Why entrepreneurs should invest in building a brand, and not chase sales?


The pandemic has opened up avenues to establish a robust brand. Here’s how a pragmatic entrepreneur can seize the opportunity without getting regretful.

