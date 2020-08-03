‘This too shall pass. So look at the road ahead’ – 20 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle (see last week’s post here). Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





The best we can all do is utilise our time and resources in things we love to do as that will keep one motivated and maintain everyone’s sanity. – Akull, ‘Bahana’





The new normal is going to require everyone to build different skills and certainly practise some new behaviours. - Shreyasi Singh, Harappa Education





With employees striving hard to do their best in the current scenario, it is good to show appreciation and gratitude acknowledging their efforts – big and small. - Varun Khanna, Fast&Up





There is nothing like meeting people in person, and remember, an organisation’s culture cannot be built in isolation. - Shesh Paplikar, Bhive

Entrepreneurs can create two kinds of companies – a baby and a dwarf. - Manish Sabharwal, Teamlease Services





When life throws a lemon at you, make lemonade even if you had started with orange juice in mind. - Venkatesh Panchapagesan, NSRCEL





Sell what the customer wants and is ready to pay for, and not what you think is a good product. - Akhila Rajeshwar, TiE Chennai





Investors will see how founders manage the cash and will place more emphasis on focus and the desire for profitability. - Nitin Singh, Avendus Wealth Management





There is an overall mindset change of ‘Less is more’. Minimalism as a design principle has come up now, thanks to COVID. - Revathi Kant, Titan





Adaptability not only keeps the cash flow going but also helps in scoring valuable marketing points by serving the consumers in their hour of need. - Vikas Bagaria, Pee Safe





If cash is tight, focus on survival at the moment. Cut everything that is not needed, but ensure your work to key clients does not suffer. - Vandana Saxena Poria, TiE Pune

This trend of gifting healthy is here to stay as people are becoming more aware and conscious of healthy eating. - Rishi Sakhuja, Fruity Box & Co.





Delivery will recover faster than dine-in simply due to the reduced touchpoints. Dine-in will take longer than April to May 2021. - Rohan Agarwal, RedSeer





After the COVID-19 pandemic hit India, the subsequent lockdowns had a major implication for micro-mobility in cities. - Anand Ayyadurai, Vogo





Logistics and transportation have suffered immensely, making it very difficult to send out or receive anything swiftly. - Rhea Punjabi, ADA Design Chikan Studio

We don't plan the unexpected. And when it (the unexpected) happens, we are overwhelmed. - Harshvardhan Lunia, Lendingkart Technologies





Till the time an effective medicine or vaccine is not ready, 'do-gaz doori' (six-feet distance), wearing masks and hand sanitisation are the only alternatives. - Prime Minister Narendra Modi





As these are anxious times, we need to stay optimistic and take one day at a time as we're all in this together. - MILI, 'Keep The Hope Alive'





All of us know, this too shall pass. So look at the road ahead – the rearview mirror is just a reflection of what's passed by. - Phani Pattamatta, TiE Hyderabad





