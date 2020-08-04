Coronavirus updates for August 4

Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

By Team YS
4th Aug 2020
For the third consecutive day, India saw a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases. Many states including Delhi, Goa and Tamil Nadu have increased their testing capacity. According to the Health Ministry, India's fatality rate is now the lowest since March.


Markets in Bhopal opened after a complete 10-day lockdown. Karnataka received a fresh batch of 681 ventilators under the PM-CARES Fund. Once a hotspot, Delhi's active coronavirus cases are now under 10,000 as the capital only saw around 600 new cases.


Meanwhile, many countries across the world are either reporting or bracing for a second wave of infections. Poland has reported record daily increase in cases for the fourth time in a week. Iran reported its highest single-day count yet.


Coronavirus outbreak effects the three states of human life that can be mitigated with blockchain technology
Pivot and Persist: Security startup Sunbots launches UV-C-based disinfection device


How to manage your finances amidst a pandemic: hear it from the experts


How can you stay in the pink of financial health amidst the coronavirus-fuelled economic downturn? Experts outline the basic steps everyone needs to take.


This startup uses AI and CCTV visuals to detect face mask, social distancing violations amid COVID-19


Bengaluru-based Integration Wizard’s flagship product IRIS utilises deep neural networks to process data from a camera’s video feed to identify people as well as masks and PPE kits in real-time.


Pivot and Persist: Security startup Sunbots launches UV-C-based disinfection device


Ahmedabad-based security startup Sunbots Innovations has developed Sterilite, a UV-C tower device with a foldable arm, which can be used to disinfect hospitals, dental clinics, offices, hotels, and homes.


The art of isolation: Sudesh Samaria on how the coronavirus lockdown helped him grow as an artist


From sketching his son’s sleeping pattern to depicting the daily routine of cooking and cleaning, Sudesh Samaria, co-founder, Webchutney, says, each sketch is his personal experience but universal in appeal.


Importance of having Non-Work related goals while Working From Home


Companies should play a pivotal role by encouraging their employees to collectively work on their personal goals.

