Importance of having Non-Work related goals while Working From Home

A tight deadline? A make-shift work desk? Another cup of coffee? Or perhaps the usual WiFi crashing problem?





The outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic has led to a sudden shift in the dynamics of workplace operations. The business world has embarked on the largest remote working experiment to ever take place. Working from home every single day, with no definite end in sight, can be exhausting for the team members. With such tall working days, it is very crucial for team members to take some time out for themselves and relax. This paves the way to realistic non-work related goals which not only help an individual in clearing out stress but also in upskilling them.





The companies should play a pivotal role by encouraging their employees to collectively work on their personal goals. For this cause, team members can be divided into various groups, as per their preferred goals which can from learning new languages to working on their health. This way they will motivate each other to achieve their set targets.





Here are some tips from Growisto, that can be considered:





“Well, actually, it’s pronounced……”





Does this sentence sound familiar? The desire to help us all “communicate properly” may come from a genuine place, but often it leaves the speaker feeling embarrassed and frustrated.

WFH serves as the perfect time to complete your vocabulary development goals. Learning new words every day can be intellectually nourishing and help them widen their knowledge.





Here are two of our go-to daily word and pronunciation sites:

A.Word.A.Day (AWAD): Simply designed, this popular site offers concise definitions and example words that relate to different themes every week.

FluentU: FluentU is an incredible resource for practicing pronunciation. FluentU's program uses real-world videos to craft personalized English lessons.





Apart from these sites, employees can share their individual vocabulary words with each other to promote mutual growth and achieve their goal.

“To learn a language is to have one more window from which to look at the world”

Do you go on a lot of trips? Have the urge to learn more about the local culture while traveling? Have you ever thought of learning new languages to feel connected to the place you visit?..... But obviously didn’t get time because of office work?

Lockdown presents the golden opportunity for interested individuals to learn a new language.

Aside from social communication, a new language will make them active listeners, flex their cognitive capabilities, and help them grasp new concepts better. Today, we have apps that can help you learn different languages which can be both refreshing and fun.





Duolingo is one such app that will help them acquire a language from the very basics.

Other apps available are :

Memrise

LinguaLift

HelloTalk

Mindsnacks

Busuu

Babbe.

TripLingo





People skilled in a particular language can guide others in exploring that language as well.





“Don’t wish for a good body, work for it”





All the members can work together and participate in fitness/diet challenges to achieve their health goals. Setting challenges with others can motivate everyone to try a new and refreshing home workout. Sharing work-out routines with each other can also be one of the best ways to exercise together. There are many online tutorials that can guide them through a home workout.

The outcomes of working unitedly on health and fitness can help you achieve all the following results:

Loss of weight

Toned muscles

Building Stamina

Boosting immunity

Fitness helps improve team member’s morale and lets them have some fun by staying healthy.

“The whole world is open to you with the help of just one book”





Someone once said that books are uniquely portable magic. The human thirst for knowledge naturally fascinates everyone to explore this magical world. Quarantine life offers the perfect opportunity for hosting virtual workplace book clubs that can take your employee development a notch above. Book clubs can also help with the following:





Reduce stress

Improve vocabulary

Enhance writing skills

Develop memory

Augment mental stimulation





In a book club, members learn new concepts and start looking at things from a different perspective, making application and adoption of ideas more seamless in the workplace.Members can mutually decide the books and discuss their favorite tidbits from the book with the entire group.





In conclusion, companies must invest their time in helping employees augment their individual development by balancing professional and personal goals. This can be done by helping employees set and achieve specific non-work related goals. More so, this can help sow the seeds of self-growth in individuals, which in-turn helps in organizational development.