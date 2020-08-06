Coronavirus updates for August 6

With India's coronavirus caseload nearing two million, the death toll has now crossed 41,000 with more than 900 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.





Vishakhapatnam police chief has ordered the entire police department to undergo COVID-19 tests in the wake of 247 officers testing positive. Bihar is now emerging as a hotspot as the state recorded over 3,000 cases in a single day. Meanwhile, Assam has allowed bars with licences to serve liquor, while adhering to social distancing protocols.





The world is gradually realising to the economic ramifications of the new normal. With its biggest-ever quarterly plunge, The Philippines has now fallen into recession for the first time in 29 years. However, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that early containment of the pandemic may speed up economic growth.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





The future of retail expansion in the times of COVID-19





Ambareesh Murty, CEO and Co-founder, Pepperfry talks about COVID-19's impact on retail, pivoting business models, and driving innovation.





Consolidation, capital conservation, and more: startup funding trends to watch





Investors are becoming more risk-averse, mostly due to coronavirus. As startups adapt to a never-before-seen reality, here are what they should keep in mind.





India can be the major health driver in the world: Dr Prathap C Reddy





Apollo Hospitals Founder-Chairman Dr Prathap C Reddy, in an exclusive conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, said that India has the ability to become the major ‘health driver’ in the world over the next decade.





Unforeseen effects of COVID-19 on blockchain adoption in India





The possible solution to stabilising the world economy is blockchain technology adoption. Blockchain offers provenance, immutability, security, and data storage.