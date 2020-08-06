Coronavirus updates for August 6

Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

By Team YS
6th Aug 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

With India's coronavirus caseload nearing two million, the death toll has now crossed 41,000 with more than 900 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.


Vishakhapatnam police chief has ordered the entire police department to undergo COVID-19 tests in the wake of 247 officers testing positive. Bihar is now emerging as a hotspot as the state recorded over 3,000 cases in a single day. Meanwhile, Assam has allowed bars with licences to serve liquor, while adhering to social distancing protocols.


The world is gradually realising to the economic ramifications of the new normal. With its biggest-ever quarterly plunge, The Philippines has now fallen into recession for the first time in 29 years. However, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that early containment of the pandemic may speed up economic growth.


Coronavirus
Also Read

Build & Grow I The future of retail expansion in the times of COVID-19


Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.


The future of retail expansion in the times of COVID-19


Ambareesh Murty, CEO and Co-founder, Pepperfry talks about COVID-19's impact on retail, pivoting business models, and driving innovation.


Consolidation, capital conservation, and more: startup funding trends to watch


Investors are becoming more risk-averse, mostly due to coronavirus. As startups adapt to a never-before-seen reality, here are what they should keep in mind.


India can be the major health driver in the world: Dr Prathap C Reddy


Apollo Hospitals Founder-Chairman Dr Prathap C Reddy, in an exclusive conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, said that India has the ability to become the major ‘health driver’ in the world over the next decade.


Unforeseen effects of COVID-19 on blockchain adoption in India


The possible solution to stabilising the world economy is blockchain technology adoption. Blockchain offers provenance, immutability, security, and data storage.

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Byju's acquires coding startup Whitehat Jr. for $300M

Sindhu Kashyaap

This husband-wife duo’s startup VideoTap has raked in seven US patents in four years

Sindhu Kashyaap

Paytm appoints Bhavesh Gupta as SVP and CEO of its lending business

Sujata Sangwan

Govt to fund 234 more agri startups with Rs 24.85 Cr in FY21

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Straight talk with Zoom COO Aparna Bawa; The new normal in the workplace
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Govt to fund 234 more agri startups with Rs 24.85 Cr in FY21

Press Trust of India

RBI to bring startups under priority sector lending category

Press Trust of India

New education policy to enable creative learning among students, boost job prospects, says India Ratings

Press Trust of India

This Kurnool-based garment designer is empowering workers in innovative ways

Team YS

How FLAME University’s PGPEI program ticks the right boxes even before NEP’s rollout

Team YS

Xiaomi's 'Mi Browser Pro' on the list of 47 Chinese apps banned recently

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom
Sat Sep 05 2020

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform