The upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA) on Thursday said it has partnered with Mahindra Logistics Mobility to provide a premium, all-electric taxi service for passengers flying to and from the facility.

The round-the-clock and seven days-a-week service will feature premium pick-up and drop-off facilities located at the arrival and departure kerbs, minimising walking distance, NIA said.

Passengers will be able to book rides through various channels, including a dedicated mobile app, website, call centre, airline alliances, and airport kiosks. This multi-channel approach will guarantee accessibility and ease of booking for travellers, it said.

The fleet will be managed with a focus on real-time dynamic adjustments based on passenger demand and flight schedules, reducing wait times, and extending service availability, NIA said.

"We have partnered with Mahindra Logistics Mobility to offer a premium, all-electric taxi service, to provide a seamless and environment-friendly ride directly from the airport to your destination.

This first-of-its-kind airport-branded cab service will set a new benchmark for passenger convenience and environmental responsibility," said Christoph Schnellmann, CEO at Noida International Airport.

The airport operator also said that drivers will undergo rigorous training on airport protocols and customer service standards, ensuring high-quality interactions with passengers.