[Funding alert] Sales augmentation startup DaveAI raises investment from Mumbai Angels Network, others

Sale augmentation startup DaveAI, which is used by brands to create sales experiences on web, VR, and AR, will use the funds to enter new markets and sustain its growth at a global scale.

By Apurva P
13th Aug 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

AI-based sales augmentation platform DaveAI has raised an undisclosed amount in its pre-Series round of funding led by Mumbai Angels Network. The round also saw particpation from GHV Accelerator, IIIT Technology Venture Partners, and Mohan Kumar, CEO of Crestere Technologies.


Founded by Dr Ananthakrishnan Gopal, Ashok Balasundaram, and Sriram P H, DaveAI is a sales augmentation platform with a vision to democratise AI for enterprises. DaveAI can be used by brands to create sales experiences on web, VR, and AR.


The patent-pending platform uses Empathetic AI with a blend of technologies like speech and NLP, facial detection, visualisation, and a multi-dimensional affinity engine.


DaveAI

Founding team at DaveAI

Also Read

[Funding alert] Mumbai Angels Network backs AI/ML driven supply chain platform Aker Foods


Nandini Mansinkha, Co-promoter and CEO Mumbai Angels Network, said, "Innovation using digital human avatars for digital conversations is the best way to merge the physical and digital world. We believe this innovation will progress in the future by transforming enterprises. AR/VR technology has a vast market that offers a potential new way of interaction between customers and the world around us."


Speaking on the investment, Sriram, Co-founder and CEO, DaveAI said,


"We are pleased to be backed by investors who understand technology and believe that world-class deep technology products can be built in India. DaveAI is an enterprise-grade AI platform for creating the next generation of sales experiences. This investment will help us enter new markets and sustain this growth at a global scale."


According to a statement by the company, DaveAI recorded 230 percent revenue growth last quarter amidst a global slowdown with clients like Maruti Suzuki, Pidilite Industries, Landmark Group and some leading banks.


Talking about their engagement with DaveAI, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki, said, "We at Maruti Suzuki are constantly working towards bringing innovative solutions to provide a superior experience to our customers. Our corporate accelerator, MAIL (Mobility and Automobile Innovation Lab), provides an excellent platform to startups to collaborate and work with Maruti Suzuki to co-create solutions that will be quickly implemented in our business and ecosystem."


"We are collaborating with DaveAI, winner of our MAIL program (cohort 2), to implement multiple AI-based solutions to enrich the customer experience on our digital platforms. We are confident that with this partnership, we can set new benchmarks to enhance business performance and improve customer interface," Shashank added.



(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Startup Bharat] How this Guwahati-based startup is helping companies keep employees motivated during COVID-19

Apurva P

[Startup Bharat] This Udaipur-based jewellery startup’s silver accessories are worn by Madhuri Dixit, Mouni Roy

Apurva P

This on-demand vehicle service and repair startup registered Rs 4 Cr revenue in first year of operation

Thimmaya Poojary

Flipkart launches startup accelerator programme with 16-week mentorship, $25,000 grant

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
The role of a 6-yr-old in a $300 million deal
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

US govt announces certain exemptions on H-1B and L-1 visas travel ban

Press Trust of India

PM unveils major reform with faceless tax scrutiny system

Press Trust of India

Affle to acquire 8 pc stake in indigenous social keyboard provider Bobble AI

Press Trust of India

InCred acquires Vishuddha Capital, to foray into asset management

Meha Agarwal

How the concept of office spaces and meetings is going to change forever

Jay Umaria

Microsoft back in the smartphone business with its new Duo

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Sep 05 2020

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform