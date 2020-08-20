Gmail services disrupted, company says investigating issue

As per G Suite status dashboard, other Google services like Google Drive, Google Docs and Google Meet have also been affected.

By Press Trust of India
20th Aug 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Google's email service, Gmail, is facing disruption in service since Thursday morning, affecting some users in various parts of the world.


The company is yet to specify a reason for the outage.


According to the G Suite status dashboard, Google is "investigating reports of an issue with Gmail".


In an update, it said: "We are continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by August 20, 1330 hours (IST), detailing when we expect to resolve the problem".
Google Search

Image Source: Shutterstock

Also Read

Google launches jobs search app Komo Jobs in India with 2 million verified listings


As per the dashboard, other Google services like Google Drive, Google Docs, and Google Meet have also been affected.


In another development, Google today launched Komo Jobs in India after piloting it in Bangladesh and Indonesia.


It provides two million verified job listings and career development opportunities to Indian job seekers in fast-growing categories like on-demand businesses, retail, and hyperlocal delivery.


Google revealed that Komo Jobs is already being used by the likes of Zomato and Dunzo for remote hiring in the pandemic. The app has crossed one million downloads.


Komo Jobs comes with features like location-wise job listings, real-time tracking, and fast updates on applications, in-app interview scheduling, guides to build a digital CV, and new skilling content to help users "learn and earn more".


At present, it lists job opportunities in 10 cities: Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata.


Last year, Google had launched Jobs, an employment and career development tool designed for entry-level positions in emerging markets. Since then, the Jobs Spot on Google Pay has connected millions of job seekers with opportunities across industries.


Jobs Spot will now be rebranded as Komo Jobs "to create a consistent experience for users".


"We will continue to invest in it with new features and jobs so users can continue to benefit from its convenience," Google added.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How a Silicon Valley techie and a media veteran launched an ambitious startup from a garage

Ramarko Sengupta

[Startup Bharat] How two college students built a profitable home service business based in Jaipur

Apurva P

Google launches jobs search app Kormo Jobs in India with 2 million verified listings

Sohini Mitter

How this CEO transformed a loss-making infrastructure materials manufacturer into a Rs 150 Cr company

Bhavya Kaushal
Daily Capsule
Vinita Bali of Britannia on leading with empathy and focus on customer
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Gmail services being restored, expect resolution for all users in near future: Google

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] SmarterBiz raises Rs 8 Cr in Pre-Series A from StartupXseed and angels

Sujata Sangwan

NPCI forms subsidiary for venturing into global markets

Press Trust of India

Delhivery and Volvo join hands to launch tractor-trailer for quick deliveries

Sindhu Kashyaap

Flipkart’s Anil Goteti resigns to pursue entrepreneurial ambitions

Thimmaya Poojary

27 pc students do not have access to smartphones, laptops for online classes: NCERT survey

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Aug 21 2020

Gift of hope summit

Virtual event
Sat Sep 05 2020

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform