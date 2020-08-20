Gmail services disrupted, company says investigating issue

Google's email service, Gmail, is facing disruption in service since Thursday morning, affecting some users in various parts of the world.





The company is yet to specify a reason for the outage.





According to the G Suite status dashboard, Google is "investigating reports of an issue with Gmail".





In an update, it said: "We are continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by August 20, 1330 hours (IST), detailing when we expect to resolve the problem".

As per the dashboard, other Google services like Google Drive, Google Docs, and Google Meet have also been affected.





In another development, Google today launched Komo Jobs in India after piloting it in Bangladesh and Indonesia.





It provides two million verified job listings and career development opportunities to Indian job seekers in fast-growing categories like on-demand businesses, retail, and hyperlocal delivery.





Google revealed that Komo Jobs is already being used by the likes of Zomato and Dunzo for remote hiring in the pandemic. The app has crossed one million downloads.





Komo Jobs comes with features like location-wise job listings, real-time tracking, and fast updates on applications, in-app interview scheduling, guides to build a digital CV, and new skilling content to help users "learn and earn more".





At present, it lists job opportunities in 10 cities: Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata.





Last year, Google had launched Jobs, an employment and career development tool designed for entry-level positions in emerging markets. Since then, the Jobs Spot on Google Pay has connected millions of job seekers with opportunities across industries.





Jobs Spot will now be rebranded as Komo Jobs "to create a consistent experience for users".





"We will continue to invest in it with new features and jobs so users can continue to benefit from its convenience," Google added.





