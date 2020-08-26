Hewlett Packard Enterprise creates platform to engage with tech startups in India

HPE, in partnership with LetsVenture, will seek to identify cutting-edge tech startups in India and look at possible long-term partnerships

By Thimmaya Poojary
26th Aug 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Indian startup ecosystem continues to attract the attention of global technology corporates, with the latest being Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), which seeks to engage with the tech startups in the country.


HPE has launched the HPE Digital Catalyst Program in partnership with angel investing platform LetsVenture to identify, support, co-innovate, and go to market (GTM) with the next generation of digital disruptors in the Indian startup ecosystem, a statement from the company said.


The HPE Digital Catalyst Program will focus on partnering with startups working in artificial intelligence (AI), DevSecOps, cybersecurity, and intelligent edge. As part of this program, HPE will work with a selected cohort of eight enterprise-focussed, growth-stage startups along three tracks - technology, go-to-market, and investment.


Accelerator

HPE will work with a selected cohort of eight enterprise-focussed, growth-stage startups

Also Read

Life science incubator C-CAMP launches AMR accelerator programme to encourage antimicrobial resistance innovations


This program for the startups will explore technology partnerships through licensing agreements, joint solutions, and GTM models to address the digitisation challenges of enterprise customers and also look at possible equity investments in longer-horizon technology startups through its Pathfinder program.


Som Satsangi, managing director, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, India, said,


“At HPE, we have always been a believer in the power of partner ecosystems in driving innovation. The HPE Digital Catalyst Program is our effort to connect the path-breaking innovations ushered by India’s vibrant startup ecosystem with the digitization needs of our enterprise customers.”


Startups participating in the program will receive support from HPE teams including technology mentoring, market validation and mentoring with HPE’s sales leaders, rapid prototyping support to build joint solutions and solution showcasing opportunities. Disruptive startups aligned to HPE’s strategy will also have the opportunity to pitch to the HPE Pathfinder program for funding.


Shanti Mohan, Co-founder, LetsVenture, said,

“Partnering with the HPE Digital Catalyst Program will help create customer conversations for India's best deep tech enterprise startups. It is bringing together capital, customer and community to founders.”

(Edited by Megha Reddy)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

VC firm Accel launches SeedtoScale, an open knowledge platform for founders

Vishal Krishna

This SaaS startup brings Amazon-like warehouse services to India’s regional brands

Vishal Krishna

This fintech startup by IIT Roorkee alum is giving teenagers financial freedom responsibly

Thimmaya Poojary

Apple starts manufacturing its most affordable smartphone iPhone SE in India

Rashi Varshney
Daily Capsule
How will venture debt change after the pandemic? And, Mitron co-founder on building an Aatmanirbhar video platform
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Uber launches auto rentals in India

Press Trust of India

Facebook to launch News in India and pay local publishers for content

Sohini Mitter

A 10-week online programme for early-stage Indian SaaS startups: SaaS Central – powered by AWS and Prime Venture Partners

Team YS

VC firm Accel launches SeedtoScale, an open knowledge platform for founders

Vishal Krishna

Fintech funding in APAC up 9.1 pc in Q2; India sees 38 pc dip

Press Trust of India

AI Reaches Coaching Centers: TCY Changes the Game

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Sep 05 2020

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform