Hewlett Packard Enterprise creates platform to engage with tech startups in India

The Indian startup ecosystem continues to attract the attention of global technology corporates, with the latest being Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), which seeks to engage with the tech startups in the country.





HPE has launched the HPE Digital Catalyst Program in partnership with angel investing platform LetsVenture to identify, support, co-innovate, and go to market (GTM) with the next generation of digital disruptors in the Indian startup ecosystem, a statement from the company said.





The HPE Digital Catalyst Program will focus on partnering with startups working in artificial intelligence (AI), DevSecOps, cybersecurity, and intelligent edge. As part of this program, HPE will work with a selected cohort of eight enterprise-focussed, growth-stage startups along three tracks - technology, go-to-market, and investment.





HPE will work with a selected cohort of eight enterprise-focussed, growth-stage startups





This program for the startups will explore technology partnerships through licensing agreements, joint solutions, and GTM models to address the digitisation challenges of enterprise customers and also look at possible equity investments in longer-horizon technology startups through its Pathfinder program.





Som Satsangi, managing director, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, India, said,





“At HPE, we have always been a believer in the power of partner ecosystems in driving innovation. The HPE Digital Catalyst Program is our effort to connect the path-breaking innovations ushered by India’s vibrant startup ecosystem with the digitization needs of our enterprise customers.”





Startups participating in the program will receive support from HPE teams including technology mentoring, market validation and mentoring with HPE’s sales leaders, rapid prototyping support to build joint solutions and solution showcasing opportunities. Disruptive startups aligned to HPE’s strategy will also have the opportunity to pitch to the HPE Pathfinder program for funding.





Shanti Mohan, Co-founder, LetsVenture, said,

“Partnering with the HPE Digital Catalyst Program will help create customer conversations for India's best deep tech enterprise startups. It is bringing together capital, customer and community to founders.”