[Jobs Roundup] Ride the unicorn with these openings at BYJU's

BYJU's is synonymous with the online edtech sector in India. The country's only edtech unicorn (a startup valued at more than $1 billion), is backed by marquee investors, including Tiger Global Management, General Atlantic, Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative, Sequoia Capital India, Tencent, Nasper Ventures, Light Speed Venture Partners, and IFC. It is said to be currently valued at $8 billion.





Ever since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, students have been taking to edtech startups to continue their education uninterrupted. Since April, when BYJU's started offering free access to its content, it saw 7.5 million new users coming to its platform.













And with higher demand, BYJU's has more to offer. The edtech unicorn is currently hiring across verticals. YourStory lists a few job openings at BYJU's.

Lead Backend

Experience required: 8-12 years





BYJU's is looking for a Software Engineer for its backend development. The ideal candidate is someone who writes high-quality code. They should understand and exhibit strong problem-solving skills and help other developers, demonstrating teamwork. They should also follow and promote SDLC practices, including coding standard, texting, code reviews, and code comments.





The candidate should have programming skills in Python, ROR, Golang, and NodeJS. They should have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in engineering from a top engineering institution.





For more information, click here.

SEO - Content Writer

Experience required: 2-5 years





The edtech startup is looking for SEO professionals to join its Brand Marketing Team. The candidate will be responsible for content planning, conceptualisation, research, and writing SEO-friendly articles. They will also need to write blog posts, edit, and proof-read articles.





The ideal candidate should have experience with WordPress SEO, and a thorough understanding of the importance of SEO in content marketing.

For more information, click here.

Animator/Motion Graphic Designer

Experience required: N/A





The Animator or Motion Graphic Designer at BYJU's works with the Media team. The candidate will be responsible for executing assigned projects with high-quality output within deadlines. BYJU's is offerings the roles of - Digital Compositor, Concept Artist, and Matte Painting Artist.





The ideal candidate should have a Bachelor's degree in design, animation, film-making, media management, or engineering. They should have experience in VFX production in a similar role.





For more information, click here.

Software Engineer

Experience required: 2-4 years





The Software Engineer at BUJY's will be responsible for designing and developing new user-friendly features using React, Angular, and Vue. They will be responsible for translating designs and wireframes into high-quality code and mentoring junior front-end developers.





The requirements include having a strong proficiency in JavaScript. The candidate should be familiar with CSS, SASS, and SCSS. They should be able to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements. Additionally, the candidate should have experience in developing and deploying applications on AWS cloud infrastructure (Elastic Beanstalk, RDS, Lambda, Step Function, API Gateway, S3, and SMS).





For more information, click here.

Manager - HR Business Partner

Experience required: 1-4 years





BYJU's is looking for an HR Business Partner for its Inside Sales team with one to four years of experience in Business HR. The candidate will be responsible for interacting with managers and employees and address employee attrition and engagement initiatives.





An ideal candidate should have an MBA or PGDM in HR from a B-School. They should have excellent people management and communication skills. Additionally, they should have experience of working with large and young sales teams.





For more information, click here.