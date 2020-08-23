Lessons from Indian startups on crisis communication; Story of Surat-based Shahlon Group
Communication plays a very important role in times like the current pandemic. From one small textile unit, Shahlon Group grew to a Rs 382 Cr business.
The story of textile biz Shahlon Group
In 1984, three brothers started a small textile manufacturing business named Shahlon in Surat. Today, it is a leading textiles enterprise with Rs 382 crore turnover.
Quirking up your sock drawers
Mint and Oak is an online socks brand based out of Mumbai that makes socks for men. Currently bootstrapped, the startup has sold over 10,000 pairs of socks over the last year.
Lessons in crisis communications
Here’s why communication plays a very important role in times like the current pandemic and what startup founders need to do to communicate effectively.
How TiE Delhi-NCR is helping entrepreneurs
Despite the setbacks due to coronavirus lockdowns, here’s how TiE Delhi-NCR has helped startups cope and succeed during the pandemic.
How poor after-sales service led to Onsitego
Onsitego began in 2010 with one idea: a pick-and-drop service for repairing mobile devices and laptops. Today, it has metamorphosed into a customer service startup.
Funding by Bengaluru startups amidst COVID-19
Despite the gloom and doom, here is a list of 10 startups from Bengaluru that managed to thrive amidst the COVID-19 pandemic by raising funds.
What post-COVID-19 workspaces will look like
As the economy opens up after lockdown, people cannot wait to return to their workplaces. But, it may not be as easy as it seems.
