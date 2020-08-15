Watch MyGate Founder Vijay Arisetty talk about change and how it is good for entrepreneurs
On this episode of Money Matters, Vijay Arisetty, Founder and CEO of MyGate talks about the importance of thinking beyond the crisis and the importance of disciplined innovation.
MyGate Founder on change and how it is good for entrepreneurs
