Watch MyGate Founder Vijay Arisetty talk about change and how it is good for entrepreneurs

On this episode of Money Matters, Vijay Arisetty, Founder and CEO of MyGate talks about the importance of thinking beyond the crisis and the importance of disciplined innovation.





Photo: YS Design

JioBrowser by Reliance is a Made in India mobile browser, which is fast, secure, and data-friendly. The app is quickly gaining popularity among smartphone users.





Terra.Do Founder Anshuman Bapna

Started by former MakeMyTrip and Goibibo CPO Anshuman Bapna, Terra.do aims to help tackle the biggest threat the earth faces today.





How Indian startups are leveraging technologies such as drones, robotics, and artificial intelligence for enhancing defence efforts. [Credit: Shutterstock]

Indian startups are leveraging technologies such as drones, image analysis, robotics, and artificial intelligence for strengthening India’s defence efforts.





Startups believe kiranas will push people to go digital, and several entrepreneurs believe the time is now to take this industry into a digital future.





The founding team at AI Aerial Dynamic | Source: Team AI Aerial Dynamic

Incubated in the Maker Village, AI Aerial Dynamics has helped the Kerala government design a UAV capable of spraying sanitisers.





Universal Cancer Conquest (UCC) cofounders Ajay Balai (left) and Niraj Bora (right)

Pune-based Universal Cancer Conquest claims to have reached 5,000 patients in the last five years, and detected another 5,000 potential patients through screening.





(Standing, from left to right) Manish Parekh - Executive Director (Furniture), Mihir Parekh - Executive Director and Founder of the BUBBLEGUARD DIVISION, Hiten Parekh - Joint Managing Director, Nayan Parekh - Executive Director (Material Handling).

Started at a rented premise in Mumbai, Nilkamal diversified from manufacturing plastic buckets to material handling, furniture, mattresses, and packaging businesses.





Mrinalini Shastry is the Founder of saree startup Six Yards Plus, which aims to make the garment a part of women's daily life while creating new markets for traditional weaves.





