‘Hunkered down does not mean an end to life’ - 20 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle

In this compilation, we present thought-provoking quotes from the week of August 24-30 that frame India’s battle with the coronavirus pandemic.

By Madanmohan Rao
31st Aug 2020
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle (see last week’s post here). Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.


F

During the current times of COVID-19, there is immense scope for digital education, digital skilling, and telemedicine, and broadband connectivity in rural India will play a crucial role. - Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad


With Karnataka government going for tele-ICU services, even rural and remote areas now have access to quality care, resulting in lower mortality rates. - Ramachandran R, District Collector, Bidar


Currently, there is an increased demand in the market for HFNC (high-flow nasal cannula) equipment with the COVID-19 tally rising each day. - Nikhil Kurele, Nocca Robotics


This is a time for festivals but at the same time, there is also a sense of discipline among people due to the COVID-19 situation. - PM Narendra Modi

COVID-19 broke the entire demand and supply of a product cycle. - Arijit Mazumdar, NorthMist


The unprecedented conditions brought on by COVID-19 have accelerated business investments in building applications that require real-time, intelligent data processing in the cloud. - Ofer Bengal, Redis Labs


The excellence of Indian ingenuity has been at the forefront throughout the pandemic. The ability of our entrepreneurs to pivot and develop impactful frugal solutions is India’s strength. -  Deepak Bagla, Invest India


Countries like Singapore have given tax breaks and subsidies for digitisation expenses. If done in India, it could strengthen both tech and non-tech companies. - Naman Shah, NowPurchase

People have started realising the importance of owning a home during the pandemic. - Arun MN, Casagrand


COVID-19 has made people realise the importance of owning a house and work from home has added a further dimension of the location of property in peripheral areas. - Amit B Wadhwani, SECCPL


Cloud kitchens are not only expected to see a rise in India but also expected to pan out globally as the future of the F&B industry. - Gautam Kumar, Keystone Solutions


More and more producers will be looking at OTT platforms and alternative exhibition as a viable way to release their films. - Rahul Puri, Mukta Arts

The pandemic has severely impacted the overall travel industry and, of those, smaller travel agents were most impacted. - Rajesh Magow, MakeMyTrip


Quick getaways, vacation rentals, private vehicles, and “drestinations” (drive-to destinations) will be the top keywords of travel in the future. - Tejas Parulekar, SaffronStays


Because of COVID, retail stores are going through a massive churn, and this would mean that new online experiences will emerge where brands will try other modes of selling. - Manish Shara, Onecode


Taking action to protect the business and network from cyber threats should be an important priority when looking to innovate and introducing new technologies. - Alok Sharma

Working from home brings a lot of perks with uninvited weight gain. It brings a lot of changes in the composition and metabolism of the body. - Atul Kapoor, Sense.bio


When a company not only keeps their employee but also gives them health benefits, this attracts a lot of good employees, as well as good clients. - Yogesh Agarwal, Onsurity Technologies


Having a purpose that you are working towards outside of revenues and profit can be a huge motivator during this time. - Dhimant Parekh, The Better India


Hunkered down does not mean an end to life, or to our ability to be creative and innovative. - Dharti Arvind Desai and Maggie Trabucco, TiE NY


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

