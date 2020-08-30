PM Modi calls for India to become 'vocal about local toys', praises winners of AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India has talent and ability to become a toy hub for the entire world and called upon startups to work towards realising this potential while being "vocal about local toys".





He said the global toy industry is over Rs 7 lakh crore but India's share is very small, as he stressed on the need to work to increase it.





PM Modi called upon startup entrepreneurs to 'team up for toys' and said it is time to get vocal for local toys.





In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, the Prime Minister asked young entrepreneurs to develop computer games in and also about India.





"Computer games are also very famous. Both young and old play them. But most of them are influenced by the West. We should have India-centric games. We can be 'AatmaNirbhar' in this regard."





The Prime Minister praised various apps that were part of the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, mentioning that around 7,000 entries were received — most of which were developed by young entrepreneurs from Tier-II and Tier-III cities.





"One of these apps is the Kutuki Kids Learning App. This is an interactive app for small children in which kids can learn a lot about Math and Science through stories and songs. It also contains activities and games," he mentioned.





PM Modi also praised Made-in-India language-based microblogging platform Koo. The app is targeted towards Bharat users and won the challenge under the social category.





He also talked about TikTok alternative Chingari that was among the 24 winners of the challenge and took the first prize under the 'social' category.





The Prime Minister also mentioned the AskSarkar app, where one can get accurate information about any government scheme, either via text, audio, or video.





"There is one more app, Step Set Go, which is a fitness app. It keeps all records of how much you walked, how many calories you burned. It also motivates you to stay fit. Many other apps have also won this challenge, including many businesses and games apps," he added.





The AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge received entries under nine categories — Office Productivity and Work from Home, Social Networking, E-Learning, Entertainment, Health and Wellness, Business including Agritech and Fintech, News, Games, and Others. The top three winners in each category will get Rs 20 lakh, Rs 15 lakh, and Rs 10 lakh for first, second, and third positions, respectively.





In his 'Mann ki Baat' address, PM Modi also said people have shown an unprecedented restraint and simplicity in their festivals during the COVID-19 pandemic.





"This is a time for festivals but at the same time, there is also a sense of discipline among people due to the COVID-19 situation...There is a close link between nature and our festivals," PM Modi said.





He also hailed farmers for increase in sowing area for different grains.