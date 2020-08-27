[Funding alert] Former KPMG India CEO Richard Rekhy backs expert network platform SpeakIn

Powered by the world's largest network of verified experts, SpeakIn on Thursday announced that it has raised its latest round of funding of an undisclosed amount from Richard Rekhy - former CEO of KPMG India.





The Delhi-based startup, which started as a physical forum to connect businesses/individuals with industry experts and thought leaders, has quickly transformed into a web and mobile platform in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. SpeakIn plans to use its latest round of funding to speedily build more content with its experts and expand into new geographies.





Image Source: Shutterstock





Speaking about this quick transformation, SpeakIn Founder Deepshikha Kumar said, "There is no better time than today to scale this digital content marketplace. With the new funding and most recent launch of the SpeakIn Master Class, the multi-lingual learning platform is set to disrupt the e-learning industry in India - challenging the likes of LinkedIn Learning, Udemy, and Coursera."





To build on its unique value proposition of multi-lingual content, the company has created over 500 video learning modules in five languages in a span of just three months. With more languages developing, SpeakIn is looking right in the eye of an acquired user base of nearly a million users in the next six months.





SpeakIn is backed by a set of great investors including Ritesh Malik who is one of the biggest successes in the startup space with his multi-million dollar all cash exit with Innov8 and Richard Rekhy, now on the Board of KPMG Dubai.





"Our research shows that leaders are desperately seeking e-learning tools to motivate the workforce, cross-skill top performers and to generally re-engage the employee base which has been deeply fragmented due to COVID-19, an impact which is likely to alter the workforce DNA for years to come", added Deepshikha.





Last year in September, the startup had raised an undisclosed amount of funding from OYO South Asia CEO Aditya Ghosh-backed Homage Ventures.